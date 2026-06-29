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ACCESS Newswire
29.06.2026 19:02 Uhr
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GOVMINT Releases John Mercanti's 40th Anniversary Gold Eagle Featuring Never Seen Before 1986 Design

GOVMINT has announced the second release in its exclusive partnership with legendary former United States Mint Chief Engraver John Mercanti, once again converting his invaluable studio artifacts into numismatic reality.

EAGAN, MN / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / The Mercanti Gold Eagle is a new coin in Gold and Silver crafted from Mercanti's original drawings from 1986. It offers a unique window into numismatic history and takes its place among his many legacy pieces that have helped shape American imagery and iconography for more than four decades.

Mercanti was the designer of the famous Heraldic Eagle Reverse for the original Type 1 American Silver Eagle, which became one of the most recognizable images in world coinage that appeared on the coin for 35 years following its 1986 debut and was minted more than half a billion times.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the American Eagle Series and the 250th Anniversary of American Independence, Mercanti has exclusively partnered with GOVMINT to showcase his personal collection that answer the question of what a Mercanti American Gold Eagle might have looked like.

"We're immensely proud to share this important John Mercanti coin in this profoundly significant year," says GOVMINT Chief Executive Officer Ted Smetana. "Our exclusive partnership with John continues to break new ground and delight the numismatic community."

The coin both acknowledges more than a century of American numismatics and breaks new ground. Its reverse features Lady Liberty in a similar pose to the classic Augustus Saint-Gaudens design revived on the American Gold Eagle, with new design elements and a unique Mercanti aesthetic. The obverse features an intricate Family of Eagles with adults protecting and feeding their young eaglet in symbolism reflecting American values.

Collectors and numismatic scholars will regard the piece as a missing piece of conjectural American coinage and a significant what-if in the history of both the American Eagle program as well as the broader scope of U.S. coin design.

The 2026 Mercanti Gold Eagle is part of the Mercanti Portfolio, an exclusive partnership between GOVMINT and Mercanti that transforms his artistic legacy into collectible coins. The Mercanti Gold Eagle coin was minted in America at the Henderson, Nevada-based Sunshine Minting and is Ascension Island legal tender.

Mercanti designed more than 100 coins and medals during his 37-year tenure with the U.S. Mint including commemoratives for the 1984 Olympics, the Statue of Liberty Centennial, and the United States Quarter series. He has continued numismatic innovation with public and private mints around the world.

The Mercanti 40th Anniversary Gold Eagle is part of GOVMINT's 250 Collection of coins and numismatic items released throughout 2026 to celebrate the Anniversary of American Independence. GOVMINT is also providing a wide range of multimedia content and exclusive offerings, joining the American numismatic community in celebrating America's story, told in coins.

GOVMINT is the industry leader in the field of modern issue coins and other numismatic products in a variety of precious metals. It provides access, guidance, and third-party authenticated products including those from all the world's major government mints and many leading private mints. It is part of the Gold.com family of companies.

Availability
Collectors can secure these pieces by calling 1-800-510-6468 or visiting https://www.govmint.com/2026mge

Contact Information

Brian Johnson
VP of Marketing
media@amsi-corp.com

SOURCE: GOVMINT



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/govmint-releases-john-mercantis-40th-anniversary-gold-eagle-featuring-1182589

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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