Succession Resource Group Earns Inc. Best Workplaces - Twice

A fully remote team across 9 states earns national recognition for the second time in three years

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Succession Resource Group (SRG), a consulting firm for RIAs and advisors, has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list. The award marks SRG's second recognition in three years, following its 2024 appearance, and was determined entirely through an anonymous employee survey administered by Quantum Workplace.

A Culture Built for Remote, Not Despite It

SRG operates fully remote coast-to-coast. Its culture is built on a single standard: 'Show Up Daily'.

Monthly team challenges and team events

Annual corporate retreat - Chicago, Illinois (2026), Bahamas (2025), Cabo (2024), Portland, Oregon (2023).

Paid birthdays, work-iversaries, all federal holidays, and the full week between Christmas and New Year's

A commitment to professional development embedded in everyday operations

In June 2026, the Chicago retreat included the Willis Tower, a walking lunch tour, the Chicago River cruise, a White Sox game, and a 5K and half marathon - with multiple team members setting personal records and finishing in the top three in their age groups.

"This recognition belongs to our team," said David Grau Jr., MBA, Founder and CEO of SRG. "We made a deliberate decision after COVID to go fully remote and invest in culture- through consistency, intention, and showing up daily. Our team lives it. This award is theirs."

The 2026 Inc. Best Workplaces list is now live at Inc.com .

About Succession Resource Group

Succession Resource Group (SRG) provides strategy-first expertise for independent advisory firms and RIAs. SRG supports clients with valuation, equity and compensation design, entity formation and optimization, succession readiness, and transaction strategy, including buy-side, sell-side, and merger representation. SRG combines technical expertise with strategic guidance to support firm leaders in protecting enterprise value, reducing risk, and executing transitions aligned with their long-term goals. For more information, visit SuccessionResource.com.

Contact Information

Guy Littlefield, Marketing Specialist

marketing@successionresourcegroup.com

(503) 427-9910

SOURCE: Succession Resource Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/succession-resource-group-earns-inc.-best-workplaces-twice-1183854