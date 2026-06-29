AireSpring Wins 2026 SD-WAN Product of the Year Award

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / AireSpring, a leading global managed network services provider specializing in connectivity, mobility, security, and Unified Communications, today announced that its Global Managed SD-WAN solution has been recognized with a 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award. This marks the seventh time AireSpring has received the award underscoring the company's longstanding commitment to delivering innovative managed networking solutions for enterprise customers. The award honors innovative solutions that help organizations modernize and optimize wide area networks while improving performance, security, and operational efficiency.

AireSpring's Global Managed SD-WAN solution combines best-in-class technologies from leading providers including Arista VeloCloud, Cato Networks, and Fortinet with fully managed deployment, global connectivity, and the company's AI-powered AIreCONTROL IT Service Management platform. Together, these capabilities provide enterprises with a unified view of their network infrastructure, enabling IT teams to monitor connectivity, SD-WAN performance, carrier services, security events, and operational intelligence from a single platform.

Unlike traditional solutions that provide visibility into the SD-WAN environment primarily through an orchestrator, AireSpring extends visibility across the entire network ecosystem by integrating carrier circuits, network services, outage intelligence, security telemetry, weather events, and automated alerts into AIreCONTROL. This approach helps organizations proactively identify and resolve issues while simplifying the management of complex, multi-location and multinational networks.

"Today's enterprises need more than SD-WAN connectivity alone," said Avi Lonstein, CEO of AireSpring. "They need complete visibility across their network environment and a trusted partner that can simplify operations. By combining leading SD-WAN technologies with AIreCONTROL and our white-glove managed services model, AireSpring delivers both the performance organizations expect and the operational insight they need to keep their businesses running smoothly. We're honored to receive this recognition from INTERNET TELEPHONY for seven years running."

"Congratulations to AireSpring on being recognized with a 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "AireSpring Global Managed SD-WAN showcases genuine innovation and is helping to shape the future of Software Defined Wide Area Networking. I look forward to seeing what AireSpring accomplishes in 2026 and beyond."

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, AireSpring is a global managed network services provider delivering managed connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions to enterprises worldwide. The company remains founder-led, combining its proprietary AIreCONTROL IT service management platform with highly personalized customer support to simplify the management of complex global networks.

Through direct relationships with more than 265 carriers across 190 countries, AireSpring provides organizations with a single-source solution for global connectivity with one contract, one bill, and one point of contact. AireSpring delivers its services exclusively through a network of technology services distributors, MSPs, and value-added resellers (VARs).

Learn more at www.airespring.com.

Ellen Cahill

SVP, Marketing

888-389-2899

info@airespring.com

SOURCE: AireSpring

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/airespring-wins-2026-sd-wan-product-of-the-year-award-1182434