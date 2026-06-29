Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China kontrolliert Seltene Erden - Brasilien könnte die Antwort sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.06.2026 20:00 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IGEL Appoints James Millington as Field CTO for Healthcare in EMEA

The move strengthens IGEL's healthcare leadership in EMEA and expands support for customers and partners across the region.

LONDON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, a global software company delivering the Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform for modern digital workspaces and secure access, today announced the expansion of its CTO bench with the appointment of James Millington as Field CTO for Healthcare, EMEA. The appointment reflects IGEL's continued investment in healthcare and other strategic growth areas.

As Field CTO, Healthcare EMEA, Millington will work closely with healthcare customers, field teams, and partners across the region to drive adoption of IGEL's immutable endpoint platform in clinical and care delivery environments. His appointment complements the work of Jason Mafera, who leads IGEL's healthcare Field CTO efforts in North America, giving IGEL dedicated healthcare Field CTO leadership on both sides of the Atlantic.

Millington brings extensive experience working with healthcare providers globally, including leadership roles at Armis, VMware, Imprivata, and Citrix. He takes on the Field CTO role after nearly three years leading Product Marketing at IGEL, where he helped shape the company's market positioning and platform narrative alongside CEO Klaus Oestermann. He now brings that strategic and healthcare-focused experience directly to customers and partners across the EMEA market.

"Healthcare organizations across EMEA are increasingly seeking modern, resilient, and secure endpoint strategies that enable better patient care while reducing operational risk. James brings the healthcare expertise, strategic insight, and customer focus needed to help organizations navigate this transformation. His appointment reinforces IGEL's commitment to the healthcare sector and our mission to deliver a more secure and resilient digital healthcare experience through our Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform, preventative security approach, and business continuity and disaster recovery capabilities. We are excited to have James leading this effort as we deepen our investment in healthcare and help organizations across EMEA build secure, resilient, and future-ready digital workspaces," said Matthias Haas, Managing Director & CTO, IGEL.

The announcement reflects IGEL's continued focus on healthcare as a strategic vertical. Through the IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform, IGEL helps healthcare organizations support secure, reliable clinician access while simplifying endpoint management and improving resilience across distributed care environments.

"Healthcare is entering a defining period of innovation across EMEA. Providers must find new ways to lower operational costs, improve care quality, support digital and virtual care models, and bring services closer to patients - all while defending clinical environments against an increasingly complex cybersecurity threat landscape. IGEL has a unique role to play in that transformation. With IGEL, healthcare organizations can establish an immutable, secure-by-design endpoint foundation that helps protect access to critical systems, strengthen resilience, and reduce complexity at scale. I'm excited to help customers and partners across EMEA apply that approach to the realities of modern care delivery," said James Millington, Field CTO, Healthcare EMEA, IGEL.

In his new role, Millington will focus on deepening IGEL's partner ecosystem across EMEA and helping healthcare organizations align IGEL within broader secure access and resilience strategies.

  • Learn more about IGEL solutions for healthcare: IGEL | Healthcare
  • Explore healthcare customer success stories: IGEL | Case Studies

About IGEL

IGEL is a global software company delivering the Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform for modern digital workspaces and secure access. Through its secure endpoint OS, Universal Management Suite (UMS), and IGEL App Portal, IGEL enables a Preventative Security Model that helps organizations strengthen security, improve resilience, and centrally govern endpoint access across distributed environments.

The platform delivers the IGEL Adaptive Secure Desktop, providing secure, reliable access to SaaS, DaaS, VDI, and enterprise applications across distributed environments. Backed by more than 130 validated technology partners, IGEL extends Zero Trust and SASE frameworks to the endpoint. Founded in 2001, IGEL is headquartered in Germany and has operations in the United States. Learn more at www.igel.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/igel-appoints-james-millington-as-field-cto-for-healthcare-in-emea-302813539.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.