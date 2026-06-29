IGEL Appoints James Millington as Field CTO for Healthcare in EMEA

The move strengthens IGEL's healthcare leadership in EMEA and expands support for customers and partners across the region.

LONDON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, a global software company delivering the Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform for modern digital workspaces and secure access, today announced the expansion of its CTO bench with the appointment of James Millington as Field CTO for Healthcare, EMEA. The appointment reflects IGEL's continued investment in healthcare and other strategic growth areas.

As Field CTO, Healthcare EMEA, Millington will work closely with healthcare customers, field teams, and partners across the region to drive adoption of IGEL's immutable endpoint platform in clinical and care delivery environments. His appointment complements the work of Jason Mafera, who leads IGEL's healthcare Field CTO efforts in North America, giving IGEL dedicated healthcare Field CTO leadership on both sides of the Atlantic.

Millington brings extensive experience working with healthcare providers globally, including leadership roles at Armis, VMware, Imprivata, and Citrix. He takes on the Field CTO role after nearly three years leading Product Marketing at IGEL, where he helped shape the company's market positioning and platform narrative alongside CEO Klaus Oestermann. He now brings that strategic and healthcare-focused experience directly to customers and partners across the EMEA market.

"Healthcare organizations across EMEA are increasingly seeking modern, resilient, and secure endpoint strategies that enable better patient care while reducing operational risk. James brings the healthcare expertise, strategic insight, and customer focus needed to help organizations navigate this transformation. His appointment reinforces IGEL's commitment to the healthcare sector and our mission to deliver a more secure and resilient digital healthcare experience through our Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform, preventative security approach, and business continuity and disaster recovery capabilities. We are excited to have James leading this effort as we deepen our investment in healthcare and help organizations across EMEA build secure, resilient, and future-ready digital workspaces," said Matthias Haas, Managing Director & CTO, IGEL.

The announcement reflects IGEL's continued focus on healthcare as a strategic vertical. Through the IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform, IGEL helps healthcare organizations support secure, reliable clinician access while simplifying endpoint management and improving resilience across distributed care environments.

"Healthcare is entering a defining period of innovation across EMEA. Providers must find new ways to lower operational costs, improve care quality, support digital and virtual care models, and bring services closer to patients - all while defending clinical environments against an increasingly complex cybersecurity threat landscape. IGEL has a unique role to play in that transformation. With IGEL, healthcare organizations can establish an immutable, secure-by-design endpoint foundation that helps protect access to critical systems, strengthen resilience, and reduce complexity at scale. I'm excited to help customers and partners across EMEA apply that approach to the realities of modern care delivery," said James Millington, Field CTO, Healthcare EMEA, IGEL.

In his new role, Millington will focus on deepening IGEL's partner ecosystem across EMEA and helping healthcare organizations align IGEL within broader secure access and resilience strategies.

Learn more about IGEL solutions for healthcare: IGEL | Healthcare

IGEL | Healthcare Explore healthcare customer success stories: IGEL | Case Studies

About IGEL

IGEL is a global software company delivering the Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform for modern digital workspaces and secure access. Through its secure endpoint OS, Universal Management Suite (UMS), and IGEL App Portal, IGEL enables a Preventative Security Model that helps organizations strengthen security, improve resilience, and centrally govern endpoint access across distributed environments.

The platform delivers the IGEL Adaptive Secure Desktop, providing secure, reliable access to SaaS, DaaS, VDI, and enterprise applications across distributed environments. Backed by more than 130 validated technology partners, IGEL extends Zero Trust and SASE frameworks to the endpoint. Founded in 2001, IGEL is headquartered in Germany and has operations in the United States. Learn more at www.igel.com

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