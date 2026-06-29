The Esports Foundation: The New Global Sport Conference Returns to Riyadh October 30 - November 1, Ahead of the Esports Nations Cup 2026

Under the theme "Defining Victory," NGSC26 will also convene global leaders across gaming, esports, sport, technology, and investment, with a curated Paris gathering during EWC 2026, marking its first international edition

[Media Kit]

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Esports Foundation (EF) today announced the New Global Sport Conference (NGSC) will return to Riyadh from October 30 - November 1, 2026, ahead of the Esports Nations Cup 2026 (ENC), the global nation-based esports competition starting on November 2. Hosted at the Sofitel Riyadh Hotel & Convention Centre, NGSC26 will bring together leaders across gaming, esports, sport, entertainment, technology, and investment to foster collaboration that shapes the future of these dynamic industries.

Tickets for NGSC 2026 are now available here.

Ahead of the main conference in Riyadh, NGSC26 will host a curated, invitation-only summit during the Esports World Cup 2026 (EWC) in Paris, marking the NGSC's first international edition outside of Saudi Arabia.

This year's theme, "Defining Victory: Shaping Gaming for the Next Era of Competition - AI, Capital & Monetization," reflects the shift in how success is understood across gaming, esports, and sport. The conference will explore how artificial intelligence, new capital models, ownership structures, commercial innovation, and fan behavior are changing the ways the industry creates value, builds ecosystems, and defines success. New for this year's edition, NGSC26 will also introduce an invitation-only opening day on October 30, featuring curated networking, workshops, high-level meetings, and roundtables ahead of the main conference agenda.

Hans Jagnow, Director of the New Global Sport Conference at the Esports Foundation, said: "The New Global Sport Conference has become a place where leaders across gaming, esports and sport come together to discuss what comes next. In 2026, we are expanding that position with two clear moments: Riyadh in November, alongside the Esports Nations Cup, and a curated Paris summit during the Esports World Cup. Together, they reflect NGSC's ambition to connect people, their ideas, and partnerships that are shaping the future of global competition and defining what victory looks like."

The announcement follows the continued growth of NGSC. In 2025, the annual business gathering convened more than 1,500 delegates, including over 500 CEOs, 25 major game publishers, more than 50 esports organizations, and leaders from gaming, sport, investment, media, and technology.

The 2025 edition featured participants from Ubisoft, Amazon, Sony, FIFA, and the Esports Foundation, as well as prominent speakers such as Magnus Carlsen, Steven Bartlett, Hideo Kojima, Nicolas Winding Refn, and Alex Morgan. More than 250 bilateral meetings took place during the event, alongside 30 Memorandums of Understanding and strategic agreements signed across the gaming, esports, and sport sectors.

NGSC26 is being delivered in partnership with Richard Attias & Associates (RA&A), a global strategic advisory firm specializing in high-impact live experiences and global convenings, and Maanna Strategic Communications, a regional strategic communications consultancy supporting PR and marketing operations across the programme. Together, these partners will support NGSC26 in shaping its global platform, strengthening its communications approach, and enabling meaningful engagement across gaming, esports, and sport.

Further details on the NGSC26 programme, speaker line-up, and formats will be announced in the coming weeks.

To learn more, visit newglobalsportconference.com, esportsnationscup.com, and esportsworldcup.com. For further updates, follow the New Global Sport Conference and the Esports Foundation on LinkedIn.

About the New Global Sport Conference??

The New Global Sport Conference (NGSC) is the annual business gathering of the Esports Foundation, serving as the premier global forum where sports, esports, gaming, and entertainment converge. Held annually in Riyadh alongside the Esports Foundation's international competitions and events calendar, NGSC unites CEOs, investors, and industry pioneers to drive collaboration, partnerships and new initiatives shaping the future of these dynamic industries. newglobalsportconference.com?

About Esports Foundation

The Esports Foundation (EF) is a non-profit organization based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, dedicated to advancing and professionalizing the global esports industry. Through the annual Esports World Cup (EWC) and the biennial Esports Nations Cup (ENC), EF brings together the world's top players, leading clubs, and millions of fans for the biggest stages in competitive gaming. Beyond hosting tournaments, the Foundation works year-round to grow the esports ecosystem, support talent development, and create lasting opportunities for players, teams, and partners worldwide.

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