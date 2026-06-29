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PR Newswire
29.06.2026 20:36 Uhr
323 Leser
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The Vertex Companies, LLC: Vertex Adds Chad Paulin as new AI Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The?Vertex?Companies, LLC ("Vertex"), a global consulting firm that provides strategic advisory, project management, and dispute resolution services for organizations facing complex challenges in a world of risk, today announced Chad Paulin will join the company in mid-August as AI Strategy Officer. In this role, Paulin will be responsible for developing Vertex's artificial intelligence strategy, guiding the firm in how to maximize the use of this technology to deliver impactful results for clients, and continue to work directly with clients to address their project needs.

"Artificial intelligence will continue to play a major role in the consulting industry, and it's important to Vertex that we stay ahead of the curve to serve as a true strategic partner to our clients," said David Tortorello, CEO, Vertex. "Hiring an experienced industry leader like Chad to develop and innovate AI technology will ensure this remains a priority for our organization and in our client services."

With over 25 years of experience, Paulin has deep experience working with organizations across industries on complex themes and issues. His prior roles have included experience developing proprietary tools that advance the consulting industry and improve client delivery.

"Not only is Chad a proven leader, but he is also a true innovator in the consulting industry with experience creating tools and solutions with meaningful impacts for clients. As AI continues to rapidly evolve and its full capabilities are uncovered, it's crucial Vertex is developing and executing a strategy for our firm and our clients," said Mary Beth Edwards, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Global Business, Vertex. "While we have already integrated AI into some of our technology, Vertex will benefit from having Chad's creative, strategic mindset on our leadership team helping to propel us forward."

About?Vertex

The Vertex Companies, LLC is a global consulting firm that provides strategic advisory, project management, and dispute resolution services for organizations that face complex challenges in a world full of risk. Our multidisciplinary teams, 360-degree approach, and deep bench make us an ideal partner for businesses that need measurable results, fast. For more information, visit?vertexeng.com.

Media Contact:
Dawn Hancock
Vice President of Marketing
The Vertex Companies, LLC
vertexmarketing@Vertexeng.com?

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001989/Vertex_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vertex-adds-chad-paulin-as-new-ai-strategy-officer-302813577.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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