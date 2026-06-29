Ozelle to Debut O-Cyte 1 at ADLM 2026, Bringing Speed to AI-Powered Morphology Intelligence

Designed for productive clinical workflows, O-Cyte 1 supports up to 60 tests per hour as a standalone unit and up to 360 tests per hour through cascaded expansion. Its compact footprint, modular architecture, minimal-maintenance workflow, and service-ready design are intended to help healthcare providers and laboratory operators improve efficiency while reducing operational complexity.

"O-Cyte 1 reflects our vision of making advanced morphology intelligence more practical, scalable, and accessible for everyday hematology workflows," said Raymond, head of Ozelle North America division. "At ADLM, we look forward to showing global partners how AI-powered morphology can move into more productive hematology workflows."

At ADLM 2026, Ozelle will present O-Cyte 1 alongside its clinical hematology portfolio. As demand grows for efficient and scalable hematology solutions across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, and beyond, Ozelle aims to support diverse clinical settings with AI-powered diagnostic systems designed for everyday practice.

Visitors and partners are invited to experience O-Cyte 1 at Booth 2517 during ADLM 2026, July 28-30, at the Anaheim Convention Center. Partners unable to attend in person are also welcome to request a product briefing and explore regional collaboration opportunities.

Contact Ozelle

www.ozellemed.com

info@ozellepoct.com

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