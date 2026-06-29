Marquis Who's Who: Marquis Who's Who Honors Gregory E. Moore, JD, for Expertise in Corporate Law

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Gregory E. Moore, JD, for his expertise in corporate law. The owner of K Square Law, Mr. Moore had a distinguished legal career spanning nearly five decades. His contributions have helped define standards in technology and intellectual property law, and he has influenced policy development at critical stages of the digital sector's growth.

A Legal Career Guided by Science and Curiosity

"I'm fundamentally a technology-based corporate lawyer," Moore says. His professional journey began with a foundation in science. Before entering law, he earned a bachelor's degree in astrophysics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). For more than four years, he conducted research in X-ray astronomy. This work contributed to early multiwavelength studies of the celestial source Sco X-1.

After graduating from MIT, Mr. Moore faced the decision of whether to pursue a career in physics or attend law school. His choice became more complicated after being accepted into several physics PhD programs and law schools. "In the spring of my senior year, almost like flipping a coin, I decided to go to law school," he says. Mr. Moore chose to attend Harvard Law School, where he earned a Juris Doctor degree in 1976. After graduating, he joined Ropes & Gray LLP, became a partner in 1985 and practiced there until 2011.

"I was very early into what is now historically called computer law," Mr. Moore says. During the 1980s, he helped companies understand how copyright and patent laws applied to computer software. He also represented technology clients, including Digital Equipment Corp, and contributed to the passage of the Semiconductor Chip Protection Act, which established protections for semiconductor chip designs in the United States.

Leadership at K Square Law and Public Service

In 2011, Mr. Moore founded K Square Law, a solo practice that allows him to manage his caseload directly while maintaining operational flexibility through contract accounting support. The firm focuses on corporate and intellectual property law.

Outside his practice, Mr. Moore has contributed to both public and academic institutions, notably serving as counsel for the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research from 1981 to 2013. "[It] is one of the most successful fundamental research organizations in the last 50 years," he says.

During Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld's administration, Mr. Moore also served on a gubernatorial commission examining computer crime laws. The group included leaders from the tech industry and law enforcement. The legislature adopted its recommendations, which helped refine state laws.

Commitment to Education and Professional Involvement

Mr. Moore has maintained strong ties to education throughout his career. He served on the board of the Lexington Montessori School from 2004 to 2009 and was a member of the MIT Corporation between 2003 and 2008. Later, he served as a member of its development committee, where he is currently emeritus. Additionally, in 2014, he taught as an adjunct professor at the University of New Hampshire School of Law (formerly the Franklin Pierce Law Center), where he shared his expertise with future attorneys.

Active participation in professional groups also keeps Mr. Moore attuned to new developments in the legal sector. His memberships include the American Bar Association (ABA), being the first chairman of the ABA's Committee on Technology and Intellectual Property, which is now known as the Cyber & Technology Law Committee. His other member affiliations include the Massachusetts Bar Association, the Boston Bar Association and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Perspective on Success and Lifelong Interests

Mr. Moore credits his success to curiosity, diligence and active listening. "You have to understand what the client or the other party is saying to know how to respond," he says. "And if you don't listen, you won't understand." This skill set has served him well in his broad legal endeavors, which include work in venture capital, entertainment law and technology transfer.

Outside of law, Mr. Moore is known for his enthusiasm for skiing, golf, scuba diving, traveling, reading and the arts. He supports cultural institutions such as the Metropolitan Opera, Boston Lyric Opera and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, as well as academic initiatives at MIT. Through his extensive legal work, public service and contributions to education, Mr. Moore exemplifies professional excellence.

About Marquis Who's Who:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America, Marquis Who's Who has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

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