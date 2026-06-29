Business, institution, and retail leaders convened at Summit One Vanderbilt in New York City as the United States confirms it remains Parmigiano Reggiano's top foreign market accounting for 22% of total exports

Parmigiano Reggiano's growth in the United States will not depend solely on increased sales, but on incorporating it into the everyday culture of American people. This was the key message that emerged from "Inside Parmigiano Reggiano's U.S. Growth," the institutional and public relations panel hosted by the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium on June 28th at Summit One Vanderbilt in New York.

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Consorzio del Parmigiano Reggiano President Nicola Bertinelli and Italy's Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida (left to right) at this year's Summer Fancy Food Show

The discussion, led by Consortium President Nicola Bertinelli and moderated by veteran journalist Francesca Forcella, brought together representatives from retail, distribution, media, sports, institutions and the Italian-American business community to explore the next phase of growth for the PDO in North America. The panel focused on how Parmigiano Reggiano can evolve from a well-known imported cheese into a culturally relevant premium icon embedded in the American lifestyle, and on the role that retailers, distributors and industry partners can play in helping shoppers better understand, find and enjoy the product.

Recently released data from the Consortium illustrates that the United States remains the PDO's primary foreign market, with exports up 2.5% in the first five months of 2026 compared to the previous year totaling approximately 7,000 tons. Despite economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, exchange rate and tariffs, growth of Parmigiano Reggiano stateside continues thanks to shoppers who embrace the cheese's quality and traceability, choosing it over Italian-sounding hard cheeses despite a fluctuating economy. Shoppers' loyalty to Parmigiano Reggiano is demonstrated in 2025's consumer turnover of €3.96 billion; a production of over 4.19 million wheels; and exports representing over 50% of total sales.

Parmigiano Reggiano's international growth continued in 2025, with exports exceeding half of total sales for the first time, reaching 50.5% (74,980 tons), up 2.7% year over year. The United States further strengthened its position as the PDO's leading export market, with shipments increasing by 2.3% to 16,800 tons, accounting for 22% of total exports.

"The question we want to ask ourselves is not merely how to increase awareness, but how to become part of Americans' habits, actions, and daily lives," explained Consortium President Nicola Bertinelli during the panel. "How do we transition from being an 'imported specialty product' to becoming a culturally relevant premium icon? How do we build an emotional-rather than just commercial-connection with the consumers? We must invest in communication and strengthen our presence at the point of sale. That's why we have doubled our investment in communications across the U.S. market. We need to help retailers articulate what makes the product unique. We need to train the people who cut, portion, present, serve, and recommend the product. We need to establish Parmigiano Reggiano as a recognizable protagonist of contemporary American food culture".

The evening also emphasized how Parmigiano Reggiano can enrich not just Italy, but also the US. Each wheel introduced into the American market generates economic activity throughout the entire supply chain: importing, distribution, logistics, retail, foodservice, training, and communication, creating jobs and opportunities for thousands of people. Parmigiano Reggiano's success in the United States is not merely a story of Italian exports, but also a story of shared growth between two nations.

Speakers at the event included representatives from the National Italian American Foundation and the Italian Trade Agency. Closing remarks were delivered by Nicola Bertinelli, together with Marco Peronaci, Ambassador of Italy to the United States, and Francesco Lollobrigida, Italy's Minister of Agriculture.

The evening gathered over 100 representatives from American and Italian retail, distribution, trade associations, institutions, media, importers, distributors, industry associations, and institutional stakeholders. Representatives of Italian and North American institutions completed the guest list, demonstrating the economic, cultural, and strategic importance that Parmigiano Reggiano plays today in relations between Italy and North America.

In addition, the Consortium is currently exhibiting at the Summer Fancy Food Show 2026, North America's premier specialty food event. Parmigiano Reggiano is welcoming professionals and stakeholders to its exhibition space, Booth 2818, for meetings, tastings, and in-depth discussions dedicated to the PDO.

About Parmigiano Reggiano

For nearly 1,000 years, Parmigiano Reggiano has been produced exclusively in the Italian provinces of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena and parts of the provinces of Mantua and Bologna (Mantua to the right of the Po river, and Bologna to the left of the Reno River). Parmigiano Reggiano is always made with just three ingredients: cow's milk, salt and rennet. The feeding of cattle complies with the norms of a strict specification that bans the use of silage and fermented feeds. Parmigiano Reggiano is aged a minimum of 12 months while most Parmigiano Reggiano available in the U.S. is aged a minimum of 24-36 months. No additives or preservatives are ever used as part of the strict production guidelines, nor are they needed due to the humidity-controlled aging techniques and long aging times, resulting in a naturally lactose-free cheese.

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Contacts:

Alexandra Bruzzese

Consorzio Parmigiano Reggiano Press Office USA

alexandra@stuntmanpr.com