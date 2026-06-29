AIP Realty Trust Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Unitholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / AIP Realty Trust (the "Trust" or "AIP Realty") (TSXV:AIP.U) announced the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of unitholders held on Friday, June 26, 2026 at the offices of Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP, Suite 3100, Park Place, 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver British Columbia V6C 2X8 (the "Meeting"). A total of 40.35% of the issued and outstanding class A trust units of the Trust (the "Class A Units") and 23.68% of the issued and outstanding preferred units - series B convertible of the Trust (the "Preferred Units" and, together with the Class A Units, the "Units") were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, and each of the resolutions put forward by the trustees of the Trust (the "Trustees") were approved.

Each of Greg Vorwaller, Leslie Wulf, Bruce Hall, Nathan Smith, Kobi Dorenbush and Samantha Adams were elected as Trustees of the Trust to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders.

MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Trust for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the Trustees.

The unit option plan of the Trust (the "Option Plan") was re-approved by 98.04% of the votes of Class A Units and 100% of the votes of Preferred Units. The Option Plan is designed to advance the interests of the Trust by encouraging its trustees, officers, employees and consultants to acquire units of the Trust, thereby increasing their proprietary interest in the Trust, encouraging them to remain associated with the Trust and furnishing them with additional incentive in their efforts on behalf of the Trust in the conduct of its affairs.

Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are described in greater detail in the management information circular of the Trust dated May 26, 2026, which is available at the Trust's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About AIP Realty Trust

AIP Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust with a growing portfolio of AllTrades branded Serviced Industrial Business Suites light industrial flex facilities focused on small businesses and the trades and services sectors in the U.S. These properties appeal to a diverse range of small space users, such as contractors, skilled trades, suppliers, repair services, last-mile providers, small businesses and assembly and distribution firms. They typically offer attractive fundamentals including low tenant turnover, stable cash flow and low capex intensity, as well as significant growth opportunities. With an initial focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth market, AIP Realty plans to roll out this innovative property offering nationally. AIP Realty holds the exclusive rights to finance the development of and to purchase all the completed and leased properties built across North America by its development and property management partner, AllTrades Industrial Properties, Inc. For more information, please visit www.aiprealtytrust.com.

For further information from the Trust, contact:

Leslie Wulf

Executive Chairman

(214) 679-5263

les.wulf@aiprealtytrust.com

Or

Greg Vorwaller

Chief Executive Officer

(778) 918-8262

Greg.vorwaller@aiprealtytrust.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of AIP Realty Trust with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Trust, as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.

Such statements represent the Trust's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Trust, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Trust does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"). The Trust has not registered and will not register the securities under the U.S. Securities Act. The Trust does not intend to engage in a public offering of their securities in the United States.

SOURCE: AIP Realty Trust

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/aip-realty-trust-announces-voting-results-of-annual-general-and-special-meeting-of-unit-1184129