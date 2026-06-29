Dallas Boat Show: As America Turns 250, Rediscover the Family Tradition That Built a Lifetime of Memories

Dallas Summer Boat Show celebrates boating's enduring role in the American story July 16-19 at Dallas Market Hall

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / As celebrates its 250th birthday in 2026, the Dallas Summer Boat Show is inviting North Texans to reconnect with one of the country's most enduring traditions: making memories on the water.

From grandparents teaching grandchildren to fish, to teenagers learning to waterski, to families spending long weekends exploring Texas lakes, boating has been woven into the fabric of American life for generations. The Dallas Summer Boat Show, returning July 16-19 at Dallas Market Hall, celebrates not only the newest boats and marine technology-but the timeless experiences that have brought families together for decades.

"Some of life's greatest memories happen on the water," said Bron Beal, Executive Director of Dallas Boat Expo. "As we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, it's the perfect time to remember that boating has always been about much more than owning a boat. It's about unplugging, spending time together and creating traditions that families pass down from one generation to the next."

For many Texans, those traditions begin with a first cast off a dock, an early morning on the lake with parents or grandparents, or a holiday spent cruising across the water. Today, those same experiences continue to connect families in a world increasingly dominated by screens and busy schedules.

Whether visitors are first-time buyers, longtime boat owners or simply dreaming about future adventures, the Dallas Summer Boat Show offers an opportunity to explore hundreds of boats from fishing boats and pontoons to luxury cruisers, wake boats and personal watercraft, all under one roof.

North Texas is uniquely positioned for boating enthusiasts, with more than a dozen lakes within a 90-minute drive of Dallas, making lake weekends one of the region's favorite summer traditions.

"Every boat represents the possibility of a new family story," Beal said. "Whether it's your first boat or your fifth, boating creates experiences that stay with people for the rest of their lives. That's something worth celebrating."

The show brings together leading manufacturers and dealers offering competitive pricing, financing opportunities and expert guidance for every level of boating experience.

Visitors can:

Shop hundreds of boats from the region's top dealers.

Compare brands and models in one location.

Explore the latest marine technology and accessories.

Speak directly with boating experts.

Find options for every budget and lifestyle.

As the nation reflects on 250 years of American history, the Dallas Summer Boat Show reminds visitors that some traditions never go out of style-and that the next great family memory may be waiting just beyond the shoreline.

DALLAS BOAT SHOW DETAILS:

When: July 16-19, 2026

Where: Dallas Market Hall, 2200 Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, Texas 75207

Show Schedule:

Thursday, July 16, 2026 from 3-8 pm

Friday, July 17, 2026 from 12-8 pm

Saturday, July 18, 2026 from 10 am- 8 pm

Sunday, July 19, 2026 from 10 am -5 pm

Cost & Ticket Information:

Adults: $15

Children (ages 5-13): $8

Children under 5: Free

Parking is free of charge

Boating Dealers include:

Action Watersports, Big Water Marine, Boaters World Marine Center, Buxton Marine, Carey & Sons Marine, Eisenhower Yacht Club, Fun N Sun Sports Center, Boardco Boats, Marine Max Dallas, Lakeview Boating Center, NXTLVL Marine, Phil Dill Boats, Lake Kings Boats, H2GO Paddle Co, Ridenow Powersports, Slalom Shop, Texas Malibu, Texoma Boathouse, Nichols Marine

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dallasboatshow

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dallas_boatshow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dallasboatshow/

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

Mobile: 972-955-9747

dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com

SOURCE: Dallas Boat Show

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/as-america-turns-250-rediscover-the-family-tradition-that-built-a-1184130