St. Catharines, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Freeport Recovery Group Inc. announced that it has entered into an operating agreement with Twelve Mile Recovery, uniting the two Niagara-region residential addiction treatment providers under a single brand and establishing the foundation for an expanded continuum of evidence-informed, peer-led recovery care across the region.

Effective immediately, both the Rodman Hall location at 109 St. Paul Crescent and the Lake Street location at 125 Lake Street in St. Catharines will operate under the Twelve Mile Recovery name, with parent company Freeport Recovery Group Inc. assuming overall operational and administrative responsibility. The Twelve Mile Recovery clinical leadership team will continue to direct treatment programming and methodology at both sites.

"This agreement creates a stronger, more coordinated presence in the recovery community: a true continuum of care that runs from residential treatment, through Twelve Mile Bridge House for the critical reintegration phase, to outpatient and alumni support. The clinical model stays the same; the reach and depth get meaningfully better, and clients now have a clearer path from their first day in treatment all the way through to standing on their own two feet."

- Ryan Connacher, Chief Executive Officer, Freeport Recovery Group Inc.

Both facilities are accredited by CARF International, reflecting a sustained commitment to internationally recognized standards for quality, safety, and outcomes in behavioural health treatment.

A defining feature of the Twelve Mile Recovery model is its lived experience team: counsellors, residential addiction support workers, and program leaders who bring their own recovery journeys into the work alongside clinical credentials. The integration of professional clinical practice with peer-led support has been central to the organization's approach, and will be carried forward across both campuses without disruption to current clients, staff, or programming.

Programming at both campuses integrates evidence-based clinical modalities with experiential and wellness-based practices. Core clinical approaches include cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT), and trauma-informed care, delivered through individual, group, and family therapy. These are complemented by mindfulness, yoga, and fitness programming that support whole-person recovery and long-term wellness.

"Recovery gave me my life back, and I've never forgotten what it felt like to need help and not know where to find it. That memory is the reason Twelve Mile Recovery exists. Reaching out may be the hardest thing a person ever does. But it's the last thing they have to do alone.

On the other side is a team that's walked it themselves, that meets every person with honesty and compassion, and that stays in their corner long after the program ends.

What we've learned from the people we've had the privilege of walking alongside is that leaving treatment can be just as frightening as arriving. The first weeks and months back home carry some of the heaviest risk of the entire recovery journey, and it's a transition that the treatment world, as a whole, has never fully solved. Structured, supported days inside a program, and then the world. There had to be a bridge.

That's why we're transforming our Lake Street location into a reintegration house, a place that lives between the safety of treatment and the fullness of real life. Not a halfway point, but a launching pad. Clients will move through their days with more freedom, more choice, and more personal responsibility, rebuilding their place in the community, reconnecting with the world around them, and learning, step by step, to trust the person they've become.

Because recovery isn't just about getting well inside four walls. It's about learning to live, really live, out in the open. In the neighbourhood. In the grocery store. On the bus. At the coffee shop. That's where habits are built, where courage is tested, and where lasting recovery takes root.

We've always believed that the goal of treatment is to make itself unnecessary. This is how we honour that belief."

- Chris Howe and Joanna Duarte, Twelve Mile Recovery Principals

Under the unified brand, the Rodman Hall facility will operate as "Twelve Mile Recovery at Rodman Hall" and continue to deliver Twelve Mile Recovery's full residential program. The Lake Street facility will continue to operate as "Twelve Mile at Lake Street" in the immediate term, with the organization planning to transform the campus in the coming months into "Twelve Mile Bridge House," a dedicated reintegration house that bridges the gap between residential treatment and independent recovery. Virtual outpatient programming and family support remain available across the organization.

Bridge House is designed to address a long-standing gap between completing residential treatment and returning to everyday life. By providing a recovery-focused reintegration environment within the same organization, alumni can transition through a coordinated continuum of care without the disruption of transferring between providers. This integrated approach supports stronger long-term recovery outcomes while allowing the lived-experience team and clinical leadership to remain actively involved well beyond discharge.

The transition has been carefully planned to ensure continuity of care. Treatment services, clinical programming, staffing, admissions procedures, and existing client agreements will continue without interruption at both locations, allowing clients to experience a seamless transition throughout the integration process.

About Twelve Mile Recovery

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303362

Source: GetFeatured