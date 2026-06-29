Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - The Committee Co-Chairs of Teddy Bear Adventure; Ashley Vandertorn, VP, Sales Enablement and Analytics, Mackenzie Investments, D.J. Lynde, Financial Services Partner, McCarthy Tetrault, and Alex Butt, Investment Banking Associate, BMO Capital Markets, along with Jess Brayne, Associate Director, Partnerships & Engagement, Children's Aid Foundation of Canada (the "Organization"), joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector at Toronto Stock Exchange to close the market and celebrate the Organization's annual fundraising initiative, Teddy Bear Adventure.





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Teddy Bear Adventure is a fun, fast-growing fundraising campaign in support of Children's Aid Foundation of Canada, engaging two dozen banks and firms. This year marks an exciting milestone as Teddy Bear Adventure expands nationally. Each summer, committee members and their teams organize fundraising activities that foster connection, teamwork, and awareness while raising funds for children and youth involved in child welfare across Canada.

The campaign also features Nostalgia Night, Teddy Bear Adventure's signature networking event, where supporters from participating organizations come together for an evening of fun, celebrating the campaign's success and their shared commitment to giving back to a mission that matters.

Learn more at cafdn.org/TeddyBearAdventure

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303379

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange