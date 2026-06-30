First UK carrier sourcing platform to give logistics providers automated CO2e data on subcontracted operations

TEG, the carrier sourcing platform for enterprise logistics, has introduced automated CO2 emissions estimation across its platform, giving hauliers, 3PLs, and shippers per-load carbon data from the point a load is booked.

The tool estimates CO2e for each vehicle journey using the UK Government's DESNZ Greenhouse Gas Conversion Factors 2025, the same methodology required under the Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR) framework. It covers loads completed by carriers in the TEG network and loads that members source off-platform, giving operators visibility across their subcontracted operations for the first time.

On contracted lanes, shippers may already receive some emissions data from their carriers. On ad-hoc freight, where loads are sourced through a marketplace and carriers change from job to job, that data has not existed. TEG's tool closes that gap. It marks the beginning of a journey towards detailed, load-level carbon reporting in a segment of the market that has until now been a blind spot.

TEG connects more than 10,000 transport businesses and processes over 3 million loads a year. Lyall Cresswell, Founder and CEO of TEG and Trustd, TEG's digital identity and compliance platform serving the supply chain said: "We sit at the centre of how loads are sourced, executed, and paid. Adding emissions visibility to that same data layer is a natural step. Our member businesses can now respond to Scope 3 requests with load-level estimates built on the Government's own methodology, not spreadsheets and guesswork. This is a first step. We intend to deepen the data over time, but the principle matters now: if you can see it, you can manage it."

For large 3PLs managing hundreds of subcontracted carriers through the platform, the tool turns subcontracted activity into structured emissions data. Empty running accounts for approximately 30% of all haulage vehicle miles, according to Department for Transport data, and remains one of the sector's most persistent sources of waste.

Because CO2e data can be segmented by carrier, route and vehicle type, operators gain a more detailed view of emissions across subcontracted operations, helping address gaps in shipment-level carbon reporting and giving them access to more consistent data for Scope 3 reporting requirements. And because the emissions layer sits inside the same infrastructure that powers SmartPay, TEG's integrated settlement system, carbon data links directly to the operational and financial record of each load, supporting more precise company-wide reporting.

The demand is being driven from the top of the supply chain. Large shippers, retailers, and manufacturers face tightening Scope 3 reporting obligations under the UK's new Sustainability Reporting Standards, and will increasingly require shipment-level emissions data from their logistics providers as a procurement condition. TEG's tool helps mid-market operators get ahead of that demand curve, so that when the data is requested, it already exists.

About TEG

TEG is the carrier sourcing platform for enterprise logistics. It simplifies transport sourcing, optimises operations and accelerates payments all in one place.

With a network of over 10,000 logistics businesses, TEG delivers flexible enterprise-grade solutions trusted by major brands like Dascher, Kinaxia, Howard Tenens and TVS. Businesses can unlock a hybrid network of existing and on-demand transport carriers, gain real-time visibility, support sustainability goals with data insights, and simplify payments using its revolutionary SmartPay system.

Founded by entrepreneur Lyall Cresswell, TEG has grown into a comprehensive ecosystem of solutions addressing logistics challenges. These include TEG Carrier Compliance, TEG Carrier Sourcing, TEG Transport Execution and TEG Freight Audit. TEG technology also powers the TEG sub-brands Courier Exchange and Haulage Exchange.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260629084916/en/

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