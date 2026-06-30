Netradyne Strengthens Australian Presence Through Partnership with Geosecure

Global AI fleet safety leader teams with Australia's leading fleet technology specialist to scale real-time driver intervention for fleet operators across the country

SYDNEY, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netradyne, a global pioneer in AI-powered safety and fleet performance technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Geosecure, an Australian specialist in fleet technology solutions.

The partnership brings together Netradyne's AI-driven edge intelligence with Geosecure's local market knowledge and customer relationships, equipping Australian fleets with the tools to elevate safety outcomes, strengthen driver performance, and unlock consistent operational insights.

AI-Powered Intervention Designed for High-Risk Fleet Operations

Netradyne's Driver•i platform analyses 100% of drive time using AI, alerting drivers to dangerous behaviours - like speeding, tailgating, and distracted driving - in real time before incidents occur. Unlike traditional safety models that emphasise violations, the DriverStars programme recognises and reinforces proactive, safe driving habits as they happen, using real-time analysis and edge computing to reward drivers for consistent, responsible performance. Fleets with higher DriverStar activity see fewer risky behaviours, lower accident rates, higher driver engagement, and better retention of their safest drivers.

The optional DMS Sensor adds a further layer of protection, detecting early-stage signs of fatigue before severe drowsiness sets in - even in low light or through sunglasses.

Beyond safety, the platform extends this intelligence to fuel management, ranking drivers on idling, MPG, and behaviour data so they understand how they compare with peers and which habits are costing fuel, with a recognition-based rewards model ensuring that efficient driving is celebrated.

According to Australia's National Road Safety Strategy, driver fatigue contributes to nearly 20% of fatal road crashes nationally. Netradyne's next-gen DMS Sensor addresses this by detecting early-stage drowsiness and tracking micro-behaviours such as microsleeps, blink rates, and eye closure patterns, enabling in-cab alerts before a situation becomes critical.

What sets Netradyne's platform apart is its ability to recognise positive driving behaviour, not just risk - giving drivers a fair, complete picture of their performance. This shifts the dynamic from surveillance to recognition, improving driver morale and fostering a culture in which safety is a professional standard that drivers can take pride in.

Why This Partnership Matters

Geosecure, headquartered on the Sunshine Coast, is the preferred fleet technology partner for hundreds of clients across Australia, spanning transport and logistics, construction and mining, utilities and infrastructure, government, and healthcare. With over 50 years of combined team experience and a track record of implementing complex fleet solutions for organisations ranging from local councils to national enterprises, Geosecure brings the on-the-ground expertise and long-term client relationships needed to deploy Netradyne's technology at scale across Australia.

"Australia represents a key growth market for us, with operating conditions that align closely with where our technology delivers the greatest value," said Durgadutt Nedungadi, Senior Vice President of Europe and APAC Business at Netradyne. "Partnering with Geosecure strengthens our ability to scale locally and help fleets improve driver performance, strengthen safety culture, and deliver measurable outcomes."

"We're highly selective about the technology we stand behind. Netradyne impressed us because it actively helps in preventing incidents, not just recording them. And the way it recognises good drivers makes it something our clients embrace," said Andrew Hutson, Founder, Geosecure. "This partnership gives fleets the tools to intervene earlier, protect their drivers more effectively, and reduce serious incidents through proactive insight, not just post-event footages."

About Netradyne

Netradyne provides AI-powered technologies for smarter fleets and safer roads. An award-winning industry leader in driver safety and fleet management, Netradyne empowers thousands of commercial fleet customers across North America, Europe, and Asia to enhance driver performance, reduce risk, improve fuel efficiency, and optimize operations.

Netradyne sets the standard among fleet operating companies for enhancing and sustaining safety and efficiency outcomes through driver trust and lasting behavior change. Using AI-vision technology to analyse 150+ billion minutes and 50+ billion kilometers, Netradyne offers an industry-first driver and fleet scoring system that recognizes and rewards safe, fuel-efficient driving behaviors. Founded in 2015, Netradyne is headquartered in San Diego with offices in San Francisco, Nashville, Netherlands, and Bangalore.

About Geosecure

Geosecure is an Australian fleet technology provider delivering telematics, video safety, and optimisation solutions to operators across Australia. With over 50 years of combined team experience in fleet operations, Geosecure partners with leading global technology providers to help heavy vehicle fleets operate safer, smarter, and with greater confidence.

Committed to hands-on support at every stage, Geosecure provides on-the-ground implementation, training, and ongoing optimisation-working as a true partner to help fleet operators make informed decisions and achieve measurable outcomes.

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