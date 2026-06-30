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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 05:58 Uhr
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Sigenergy Breaks Ground on Phase II Intelligent Energy Center and Joint Venture Production Facility in Nantong

NANTONG, China, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since phase I was put into full -load production early this year, Sigenergy has officially broken ground on June 29th on Phase II of its Nantong Intelligent Energy Center and a new joint venture production facility for energy storage structural components. Located in the Nantong Sutong Science and Technology Industrial Park, the expansion marks a major milestone in scaling the company's AI-driven smart manufacturing and global supply chain.

Following the successful launch of Phase I early this year, the completion of Phase II will bring our massive Nantong manufacturing base to nearly 400,000 square meters. The facility will serve as Sigenergy's global manufacturing hub, supplying residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale energy storage products worldwide.

Simultaneously, Sigenergy broke ground on its joint venture with Xianghua Hardware Technology. This 170,000-square-meter facility will further boost Sigenergy's in-house capabilities in high-precision sheet metal, die-casting, and injection molding, providing a robust manufacturing foundation for its next-generation premium storage hardware.

"The launch of Phase II and our joint venture project is a strategic expansion to meet global, all-scenario energy storage demands," said Tony Xu, Founder and CEO of Sigenergy. "We will continue to integrate AI, big data, and our self-developed digital systems across our entire production, quality control, and logistics pipeline to build a truly smart, highly reliable factory."

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by senior government officials along with Sigenergy leadership and key industry partners.

About Sigenergy

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (06656.HK) is a technology-driven company focused on innovation in the new energy sector. Leveraging advanced digital intelligence and a highly skilled talent base, the company has expanded into photovoltaic (PV) generation, smart energy storage, and high-efficiency electric vehicle (EV) charging. Guided by its "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence across its product solutions to deliver safer, smarter, and more efficient energy choices for households and businesses worldwide.

Media enquiries: tracy.li@sigenergy.com

For more information, please visit:www.sigenergy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d71fab84-5b33-4a5c-8300-6b296d90243b


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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