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PR Newswire
30.06.2026 06:36 Uhr
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JDEnergy Strengthens European Presence at The smarter E Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JDEnergy, a leader in smart energy storage across the value chain, showcased its latest technologies and solutions at The smarter E Europe 2026, highlighting its expanding product portfolio, strengthening technical credentials, and growing market presence across Europe.

At the exhibition, JDEnergy presented its full-scenario energy storage portfolio for C&I and utility-scale applications. The lineup included the eBlock-100C, eBlock-250, eBlock-418A, and the newly launched Galaxy-2 energy storage system, demonstrating JDEnergy's ability to address diverse energy storage requirements across multiple market segments.

Designed to support renewable energy integration, grid services, and energy optimization, JDEnergy's solutions feature modular architectures, intelligent energy management capabilities, and flexible scalability. As JDEnergy's latest energy storage system, Galaxy-2 features next-generation high-capacity, long-cycle-life battery cells, enabling flexible deployment across power generation and grid-side applications.

A major highlight of the exhibition was the official certification of JDEnergy's eBlock-418A by TÜV Rheinland in accordance with the VDE 4120 standard. As one of Europe's key technical standards governing high-voltage grid connections, VDE 4120 certification verifies compliance with stringent requirements for grid compatibility, electrical safety, performance, and reliability. It further validates JDEnergy's capability to deliver grid-compliant energy storage solutions that meet the technical requirements of European power systems.

The exhibition also marked a significant milestone in JDEnergy's overseas business expansion. During the event, JDEnergy secured multiple strategic agreements with partners in Germany, Hungary, and Italy, covering more than 700 MWh of future energy storage deployments across grid-side and C&I applications.

The agreements include a 400 MWh framework agreement with Crescom Electra in Hungary and a 300 MWh framework agreement with Topfit Energy in Germany, supporting the deployment of future energy storage projects in key European markets. JDEnergy also signed a 9 MWh C&I energy storage project with Ferplant Srl, which is expected to become Italy's largest all-in-one C&I energy storage installation upon commissioning.

The scale and diversity of these collaborations reflect growing demand for high-performance, grid-compliant energy storage solutions across Europe and reinforce market confidence in JDEnergy's technology and localized delivery capabilities. The agreements further strengthen JDEnergy's project pipeline in the region and create broader opportunities for the deployment of its energy storage solutions across a wide range of applications.

As Europe continues to accelerate renewable energy deployment and grid modernization, JDEnergy aims to further strengthen its position in the European energy storage market and contribute to a more resilient, flexible, and sustainable energy future.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jdenergy-strengthens-european-presence-at-the-smarter-e-europe-2026-302814038.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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