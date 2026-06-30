Advancecon Holdings Berhad: Advancecon Signs MOU with Teras Impiana to Strengthen Future-Ready Industrial and Mission-Critical Infrastructure Capabilities

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Advancecon Holdings Berhad (????????) ("Advancecon" or "the Group") (Bursa: 5281), an established provider of earthworks and civil engineering services in Malaysia, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Advancecon Infra Sdn Bhd ("AISB"), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Teras Impiana Sdn Bhd ("TISB") to explore and pursue potential business opportunities across construction, engineering, infrastructure, technology, mechanical and electrical ("M&E"), industrial, and mission-critical projects.

(From Left) Mdm. Phum Boon Eng, Managing Director of Advancecon Holdings Berhad; Dato' Phum Ang Kia, Deputy Executive Chairman of Advancecon Holdings Berhad; Ir. Bavananthan Selvamany, Managing Director of Teras Impiana Sdn. Bhd.; Mr. Martin Jayaseelan A/L George Zakaria, Project Director of Teras Impiana Sdn. Bhd.

The MOU is intended to create a platform for both parties to jointly identify, evaluate and pursue suitable project opportunities where Advancecon's established track record in earthworks, civil engineering and infrastructure delivery can complement TISB's specialised EPCC, M&E and mission-critical project capabilities. Over the 12-month MOU period, both parties will explore potential collaboration structures, including joint tendering and project participation, with any confirmed arrangement to be formalised through a definitive agreement.

The collaboration comes at a timely juncture as Malaysia, including Perak, continues to attract interest in data centres, semiconductor-related facilities, advanced manufacturing and clean energy infrastructure. These sectors increasingly require integrated delivery capabilities that combine site preparation, civil engineering, technical infrastructure, M&E systems and commissioning readiness. Against this backdrop, the MOU provides Advancecon and TISB with a platform to jointly explore opportunities in higher-specification infrastructure segments that are aligned with Malaysia's evolving industrial and digital economy landscape.

TISB is an EPCC contractor with experience in delivering high-specification and mission-critical environments, including cleanroom manufacturing facilities, healthcare infrastructure and Tier-rated data centres. Its project references include works involving leading multinational corporations and industry players, including a top 10 global semiconductor player, major data centre operators, healthcare facilities, power generation assets and advanced manufacturing-related facilities. These projects involve highly technical environments where power reliability, safety compliance, controlled execution and minimal operational disruption are critical to maintaining operational continuity.

The company is a G7 CIDB-registered contractor and is also certified under the Energy Commission Class A and Tenaga Nasional Berhad, with capabilities spanning high-voltage electrical works, specialised M&E installations, clean energy systems, civil and structural works, project management, facility management and system integration.

Mdm. Phum Boon Eng, Managing Director of Advancecon Holdings Berhad, commented, "This MOU represents a strategic step for Advancecon as we continue to broaden our participation across infrastructure-adjacent opportunities. By collaborating with a technically specialised EPCC partner such as Teras Impiana, we aim to explore opportunities in higher-specification project segments where civil engineering, infrastructure execution and mission-critical M&E capabilities can complement one another."

She added, "Advancecon's foundation remains in earthworks and civil engineering, but the next phase of infrastructure growth will require more integrated capabilities. Industrial parks, data centres, healthcare facilities and advanced manufacturing projects increasingly require not only site preparation and civil works, but also technical infrastructure, M&E integration and commissioning readiness. This collaboration allows us to explore a stronger value chain proposition for clients and investors."

Ir. Bavananthan, Managing Director of Teras Impiana Sdn Bhd, said, "We are pleased to explore this collaboration with Advancecon, whose established track record in earthworks, civil engineering and infrastructure delivery complements our technical capabilities in mission-critical M&E, cleanroom, data centre and electrical systems. We believe this partnership can create a stronger combined proposition for clients seeking reliable, integrated and technically capable project delivery partners."

He added, "As infrastructure requirements become more specialised, particularly across data centres, healthcare facilities, advanced manufacturing and power-related developments, the ability to combine civil and infrastructure execution with specialised technical systems will be increasingly important. We look forward to working with Advancecon to evaluate opportunities where both parties can bring meaningful value."

The MOU may also support Advancecon's broader industrial development ecosystem, including Silver Valley Technology Park ("SVTP"), by giving potential investors access to integrated design, build, M&E and commissioning support for high-specification facilities. This is aligned with the Group's efforts to strengthen its value proposition across industrial, infrastructure and mission-critical development opportunities.

Advancecon continues to position itself for opportunities within Malaysia's evolving infrastructure landscape, particularly as industrial parks, data centres, healthcare facilities and advanced manufacturing developments increasingly require integrated site preparation, civil engineering and technical infrastructure capabilities. The Group remains focused on disciplined project selection, execution excellence and strategic collaborations that can strengthen its project pipeline while supporting long-term, sustainable growth.

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ABOUT ADVANCECON HOLDINGS BERHAD

Founded in 1990, Advancecon is primarily involved in the provision of earthworks and civil engineering services in Malaysia, as well as related support services such as the sale of construction materials, hiring of machinery, and ad-hoc general construction services. The Group was listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia on 10 July 2017.

Advancecon's wide range of earthworks services encompass excavation and fill, rock-blasting, ground treatment works, erosion and sediment control plan, as well as compaction and surface finishing processes. On the civil engineering services front, Advancecon specializes in road works, drainage works, bridge construction, water supply works, and sewerage works.

To date, Advancecon has undertaken earthworks and civil engineering works for notable projects nationwide, including various township developments such as Bandar Setia Alam, Setia EcoHill, Setia Eco Gardens, Eco Majestic and Tropicana Aman, as well as infrastructure projects in relation to the construction of highways and railway such as West Coast Expressway (WCE), South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE), Trumpet Interchange and Ecohill Link connected to Lebuhraya Kajang Seremban (LEKAS) Highway and East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).

In 2019, Advancecon also established a renewable energy subsidiary, Advancecon Solar Sdn Bhd, which will undertake the development and/or operations of power generation from solar and other renewable energy projects. It currently owns revenue-generating rooftop solar assets of more than 1.2MWp and also a 37.7MWp large-scale solar farm in Kuala Langat, Selangor which commenced operation on 8 November 2024.

In 2021, Advancecon further completed the acquisition of a 51% stake in Spring Energy Resources Berhad ("Spring Energy"), which is an integrated quarry operation management and service provider involved in contract quarry operations, provision, marketing and management of quarry products, related advisory services, as well as the undertaking of quarry-related earthworks and civil engineering works.

In 2024, Advancecon entered into a Joint Development Agreement with Perak Corporation Berhad to develop Silver Valley Technology Park (SVTP) on an 816-acre land in Kanthan, Perak, with an estimated Gross Development Value of RM900.0 million, which is envisioned to be a state-of-the-art industrial park.

For more information, please visit https://www.advancecon.com.my/.

ABOUT TERAS IMPIANA SDN. BHD.

Teras Impiana Sdn. Bhd. ("Teras Impiana" or "TISB") is an integrated engineering, technology and construction company specialising in semiconductor manufacturing facilities, hyperscale data centres, healthcare infrastructure and other mission-critical developments.

Led by its Managing Director, Ir. Bavananthan Selvamany, a Professional Engineer turned entrepreneur with extensive Asia-Pacific experience, Teras Impiana has developed strong capabilities in the design, engineering, construction, maintenance and delivery of complex mission-critical infrastructure. His expertise spans electrical substations, power distribution systems, advanced mechanical and electrical ("M&E") engineering, and critical facility infrastructure, having previously held engineering and leadership roles with Amazon Web Services ("AWS"), NTT Global Data Centers and NXP Semiconductors.

Under his leadership, Teras Impiana has successfully delivered more than 140 projects for multinational corporations and continues to expand its capabilities in advanced engineering, digital infrastructure and sustainable energy solutions, with a vision to become Southeast Asia's preferred partner for semiconductor, digital infrastructure and mission-critical developments.

For more information, please visit https://terasimpiana.com.my/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Advancecon Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Chris Ser

Email: c.ser@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Advancecon Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/advancecon-signs-mou-with-teras-impiana-to-strengthen-future-ready-ind-1184453