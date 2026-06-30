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PR Newswire
30.06.2026 07:06 Uhr
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Karpowership Expands Global Fleet with New 300 MW "Sea Lion" Class Powerships

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karpowership has reached another milestone in the expansion of its global fleet with the commencement of construction on its new "Sea Lion" class Powerships. A steel-cutting ceremony at the HSG Sungdong shipyard in South Korea marked the start of construction on four next-generation Powerships, reinforcing the company's commitment to meeting growing global demand for fast, flexible and reliable power solutions.

The ceremony was attended by Osman Murat Karadeniz, Founding Partner and Executive Board Member, Orhan Remzi Karadeniz, Founding Partner and CEO, together with senior executives from Karpowership.

Designed to meet the evolving energy needs of countries requiring dependable electricity quickly, the Sea Lion class represents a new generation of Powership technology. Each vessel will deliver 300 MW of installed capacity and feature three high-efficiency gas turbines operating in a combined-cycle configuration, providing greater fuel efficiency and lower emissions than conventional, land-based thermal power generation.

At 136 metres in length with a shallow 4.5 metre draft, the Sea Lion class has been engineered for rapid deployment across a wide range of coastal locations. The four vessels are scheduled for delivery on a rolling basis between January and May 2028.

Powerships are floating power plants equipped with multi-fuel generation systems and integrated onboard substations that allow them to connect directly to national electricity grids. Thanks to their plug-and-play design, they can begin supplying electricity in less than 30 days where the necessary grid infrastructure is available, providing countries with a fast and flexible solution to address power shortages, strengthen energy security and support economic growth.

The Sea Lion class joins Karpowership's existing fleet of Khan, Orca, Shark, Mermaid, Seal and Whale class Powerships, which range in capacity from 30 MW to 600 MW. Together, they provide one of the world's most versatile floating power fleets, capable of serving a broad range of electricity requirements across multiple markets.

About Karpowership

Karpowership is a global energy company with more than 25 years of experience delivering fast, flexible and reliable power solutions. As the owner and operator of the world's only Powership fleet, Karpowership delivers over 8,000 MW of capacity through 45 Powerships, supported by land-based and renewable assets. Karpowership also manages the full LNG value chain, including LNG procurement, offshore storage, regasification, liquefaction and ship-to-ship transfer, supported by a fleet of 11 LNG vessels.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/karpowership-expands-global-fleet-with-new-300-mw-sea-lion-class-powerships-302813442.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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