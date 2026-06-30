The Rockefeller Foundation: New Echelon Insights Survey Commissioned by Rockefeller Foundation: Most Americans Back Foreign Aid a Year After USAID's End

- A majority (54%) across the political spectrum remains favorable toward foreign aid a year after USAID's dismantlement, and 8 in 10 say the path forward is to reform and strengthen foreign aid - not eliminate it.
- Seven in ten Americans - including half of those who primarily support Trump over the Republican Party - would support spending 2% of the federal budget (double previous levels), while overall favorability climbs from 54% to 70% once people learn what aid costs and accomplishes.
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