Netcube, Inc.: npass.io Launches Cloud-Native Network Access Control at GITEX Europe 2026

npass.io replaces the high cost and operational complexity of traditional on-premise NAC appliances with a modern SaaS solution that an IT team can fully roll out within hours. It manages enterprise-grade access entirely from the cloud, integrating seamlessly with an organisation's existing network equipment and identity providers without requiring any disruptive hardware changes or a "rip-and-replace" of infrastructure.

Enterprise NAC Without the Appliance

Traditional NAC has long depended on dedicated hardware, lengthy deployment projects, and specialist operators - a rigid model that has placed robust network security out of reach for many mid-market organisations and the Mittelstand.

npass.io takes a fundamentally different approach. The control plane runs entirely as a managed cloud service, eliminating the need to procure, install, or maintain physical hardware appliances. IT teams can easily configure security policies, enrol devices, and segment the network from a single, intuitive cloud console.

Key Capabilities

802.1X & RADIUS Authentication: Delivers secure EAP-TLS and PEAP authentication using certificate-based device identity.

Delivers secure EAP-TLS and PEAP authentication using certificate-based device identity. Self-Service BYOD Onboarding: Features an automated onboarding workflow that lets users securely enrol their own devices.

Features an automated onboarding workflow that lets users securely enrol their own devices. Cloud-Native Control Plane: No on-premise appliance to deploy, rack, or update, reducing total cost of ownership.

No on-premise appliance to deploy, rack, or update, reducing total cost of ownership. Multi-Vendor Compatibility: Supports Cisco, HPE Aruba, Extreme, Juniper, Ruckus, and any RADIUS-capable equipment.

Supports Cisco, HPE Aruba, Extreme, Juniper, Ruckus, and any RADIUS-capable equipment. Identity Provider Integration: Integrates out of the box with Microsoft Entra ID, Google Workspace, and Okta.

Integrates out of the box with Microsoft Entra ID, Google Workspace, and Okta. EU-Based Hosting: Hosted in Frankfurt on AWS (eu-central-1), fully aligned with GDPR, NIS2, and TDDDG by design.

Built and Hosted in Europe for Strict Compliance

For European IT decision-makers, data residency and strict regulatory alignment are decisive factors when selecting a security platform. By keeping data strictly within the European Union, npass.io is ideally positioned for organisations in highly regulated sectors such as finance, manufacturing, healthcare, and the public sector. The platform is backed by Netcube's deep operational expertise, drawing on more than two decades of managing NAC solutions for critical infrastructure across Asia.

Experience npass.io Live at GITEX Europe

Throughout GITEX Europe 2026, visitors can see the platform in action at the npass.io demo bar, book a 15-minute deep-dive with the core product team, and learn about the exclusive design partner programme for early European customers. Netcube is also actively meeting with prospective channel partners, system integrators, and distributors across the DACH region to expand its European footprint. To arrange a meeting or request a live demonstration, visit https://npass.io.

About Netcube, Inc. Netcube, Inc. is the company behind npass.io, delivering enterprise-grade network access control as a SaaS. Drawing on over twenty years of operational experience in highly regulated sectors, Netcube eliminates the need for appliances and complex infrastructure overhauls. Learn more at https://npass.io.

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