Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated Application for Admission Announcement



30-Jun-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQUIS GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Reveille Resources PLC APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 6th Floor, 99 Gresham Street, London, England, EC2V 7NG 0208 146 6345 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Andrea Cattaneo - Non-Executive Chairman (aged 70) Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo - Executive Director (aged 31) Antonio Barani - Proposed Independent Non-Executive Director (aged 41) APPLICANT SECTOR: Materials DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: Reveille's strategy is focused on identifying and advancing uranium exploration opportunities in assets that have benefited from significant historical expenditure and technical work, but which may not have achieved full value realisation due to geopolitical, technological, financial, or historical factors. The Company intends to target projects with established geological potential and existing datasets, with a view to defining mineral resources in accordance with modern international reporting standards. While the Company's initial focus is on historical uranium deposits in Europe, including Italy, Reveille will also evaluate opportunities in other western-aligned jurisdictions. Reveille's initial focus is on two historical uranium deposits in Lombardy, northern Italy, known as Novazza and Val Vedello, for which licence applications were submitted in 2025 and are held by its Italian subsidiary, Futuro Energetico Italiano Srl. Evidence of uranium mineralisation in north-west Italy was first identified as early as 1912. A more concerted exploration effort began in 1957, led by AGIP Nucleare, a subsidiary of Eni (Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi), as part of Italy's national nuclear energy programme and concurrent with the construction of the country's first nuclear power plants. The Novazza deposit was identified in 1959, with development commencing in the 1970s, while the Val Vedello deposit was discovered in 1975. Underground mine development took place at both sites during the late 1970s before ceasing in 1979, with exploration activities continuing into the 1980s. However, these activities stalled following local environmental and safety concerns and ceased completely following the post-Chernobyl 1987 referendum. Against a backdrop of increasing concerns regarding energy security and access to natural gas supplies from Russia and the Middle East, together with the growing recognition of nuclear energy as a source of low-carbon baseload electricity, European governments, including Italy, are demonstrating renewed interest in nuclear energy, particularly in the development of small modular reactor technologies. Concurrently, there is an increasing strategic focus on securing domestic and western-aligned sources of critical and strategic minerals, including uranium. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: Allenby Capital Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: Number 79,900,000 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): 23.88% SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Pre-Admission Andrea Cattaneo 8,000,000 25.00% Ippolito Cattaneo 8,000.000 25.00% Ajax Resources PLC 8,000,000 25.00% Zenith Energy Ltd. 8,000,000 25.00%

Post-Admission Zenith Energy Ltd. 20,180,000 25.26% Ajax Resources PLC 12,000,000 15.02% YA II PN, Ltd 10,000,000 12.52% Andrea Cattaneo 8,320,000 10.41% Ippolito Cattaneo 8,320,000 10.41%

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: N/A THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: 2 July 2026 WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: www.reveille-resources.com In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included: NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED: N/A ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES: CREST DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS: The four Pre-Admission Shareholders and Antonio Barani will be subject to a 1-year lock in and a further 1-year orderly market agreement. DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT: The Applicant will be subject to the UK Takeover Code. In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows: UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON: 26 June 2026





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