From ESS News Ofgem has revealed the 16 projects that have been provisionally selected for support through the first LDES cap-and-floor tender, chosen from a shortlist of 77 projects selected in September 2025. First announced in October 2024, the cap-and-floor scheme is intended to de-risk investment in UK LDES projects by offering revenue certainty via a floor price for successful projects. Pumped hydro was the top technology in power terms, with the proposed 600 MW Loch Hemp Storage, 1.4 GW Coire Glas, and 400 MW Earba projects all selected by Ofgem. With a combined power output of 3.6 GW, ...

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