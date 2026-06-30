Households in England and Wales that switch from heating oil to a heat pump will be eligible for a GBP 9,000 ($12,000) grant from July 21, a 20% increase on the GBP 7,500 grant currently available. The increase in funding available through the UK government's Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) was first announced as a targeted measure for mostly rural households using heating oil systems, in a bid to mitigate exposure to volatile fossil fuel markets. Unlike households with gas boiler heating systems, which comprise the majority of UK homes, consumers using heating oil are not protected by energy regulator ...

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