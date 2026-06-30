Three off-grid island resorts in Fiji's remote Yasawa archipelago have drastically reduced their reliance on imported diesel following the deployment of an off-grid commercial solar and battery system comprising 760 kW of PV generation backed by 1.6 MW of battery energy storage. New Zealand solar company Future Energy installed more than 1,700 solar panels across the Paradise Cove, Blue Lagoon and Octopus resorts and deployed eight Aelio battery units developed by SolaX Power Australia, a wholly owned subsidiary of global energy storage leader SolaX. Each Aelio unit is a 50 kW / 60 kW hybrid ...

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