Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Appointment of Analyst

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

Appointment of Analyst

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc

30 June 2026

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc

("Artemis UK Future Leaders" or the "Company")

Appointment of Analyst

The Board of Artemis UK Future Leaders plc is pleased to announce that Anna Pugh has joined Artemis' UK Smaller Companies team as an Analyst. She will work alongside Fund Managers Mark Niznik and William Tamworth on Artemis UK Future Leaders plc as well as its open-ended counterpart.

Pugh has 11 years of experience and joins Artemis from River Global Investors, where she focused on UK small-cap and micro-cap strategies. She has a first-class degree in economics from the University of Bath and is a CFA Charterholder.

Fund Manager Mark Niznik commented:

"Artemis is making a strategic, long-term commitment to invest in our UK smaller companies capability. We are doing this at an important juncture for the asset class, which we believe is significantly undervalued. Takeovers and an unprecedented level of share buybacks indicate to us that trade buyers, private equity funds and companies themselves also see good value. We believe Anna's skills and experience will help us to capture the significant upside we see for our investors."

Shareholders can hear from the Fund Managers in a recent recording of their AGM presentation: https://arte.fund/afl-agm-2026

Shareholders who wish to receive updates directly from the Company are invited to register via the following link: https://www.artemisfunds.com/en-gb/individual/insights/preferences/

ENDS

For more information, please contact:

Neil Robinson, Bulletin PR

Tel:: 07855 259806