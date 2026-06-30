Globe Capital Limited - Annual Financial Report and Appointment of Corporate Broker

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

30 June 2026

Globe Capital Limited

("Globe Capital" or the "Company")

Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025

Appointment of AlbR Capital as Corporate Broker



Globe Capital Limited





For the year ended 31 December 2025

Globe Capital Limited (AQSE: GCAP) is please to announce its audited annual results for the year ended 31 December 2025.

Chairman's Statement



I am pleased to announce the final audited results for Globe Capital Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2025.

REVIEW OF BUSINESS

The Company has been unable to pursue any significant investment transactions this year. As with the previous year, the primary focus has been on reducing administrative costs and settling legacy debts from prior management, while the Board considers the most suitable investment strategy, anticipating a more favourable environment within the capital markets community.

In addition to the Directors who have extended finance to the Company, the Company's other significant legacy lender, holding a principal amount of £100,000 6% convertible redeemable loan note and the carrying amount of £104,500 as at 31 st December 2025, is now Brustir Pte Ltd. Brustir has been highly supportive and understanding of the Company's objectives, and discussions up to the year-end have been positive in seeking a solution to retire this note.

The Company, with the support of its Board and shareholders, remains committed to evaluating suitable investment opportunities and will continue to maintain a disciplined cost base while preparing for a more favorable market.

POST YEAR-END REVIEW

The Board of Directors has been engaged in positive conversations and is excited to enter the next financial period with promising discussions ongoing.

Consistent with the Company's activity up to the year-end 2025, the Board has not significantly progressed any investment transactions as of the date of this report.

Key considerations for the Company's future success include reassessing its current investment policy, evaluating distressed operating assets, and retiring its final creditor, Brustir Pte Ltd. Brustir, which acquired a legacy convertible loan note last year, has been an extremely supportive lender. Ongoing discussions with Brustir are focused on potential solutions to redeem the outstanding balance and associated interest.

OUTLOOK

The Board are committed to delivering value to the shareholders of the Company and whilst presented with current market challenges, remain optimistic of identifying investment opportunities that present attractive growth profiles.

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

CORPORATE BROKER APPOINTMENT

The Company also announces that it has appointed AlbR Capital Limited as Corporate Broker with immediate effect.

For further information





Globe Capital Limited

Darren Edmonston Tel: +44 (0) 1279 635 511 Aquis Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker AlbR Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

For the year ended 31 December 2025

2025 2024 GBP GBP Revenue - - Administrative expenses (105,380 ) (104,377 ) Finance costs (13,869 ) (14,374 ) Loss before income tax (119,249 ) (118,751 ) Income tax - - Loss and other comprehensive loss for the year (119,249 ) (118,751 ) Loss per share Pence Pence Basic and diluted (0.05 ) (0.05 )

All operations are considered to be continuing.

Consolidated statement of financial position

As at 31 December 2025

2025 2024 GBP GBP Non-current assets Goodwill - - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 3,098 362 3,098 362 Current assets Other receivables and prepayments 11,257 11,190 Cash and cash equivalents 915 120 12,172 11,310 Current liabilities Other payables 324,937 289,589 Net current liabilities (312,765 ) (278,279 ) Total assets less current liabilities (309,667 ) (277,917 ) Non-current liabilities Amounts due to related companies 200,171 136,671 Amounts due to directors 159,777 135,777 359,948 272,448 Net liabilities (669,615 ) (550,365 ) Capital and reserves Share capital 645,094 645,094 Share premium account 940,226 940,226 Reserves (2,254,935 ) (2,135,685 ) Total equity (669,615 ) (550,365 )

Company statement of financial position

As at 31 December 2025

2025 2024 GBP GBP Non-current assets Investment in Subsidiary 1,250 1,250 Goodwill - - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 3,098 362 4,348 1,612 Current assets Other receivables and prepayments 11,157 11,090 Loans receivables 915 120 12,072 11,210 Current liabilities Other payables 324,937 289,590 Net current liabilities (312,865 ) (278,380 ) Total assets less current liabilities (308,517 ) (276,768 ) Non-current liabilities Amount due to related companies 200,171 136,671 Amounts due to directors 159,777 135,777 359,948 272,448 Net liabilities (668,465 ) (549,216 ) Capital and reserves Share capital 645,094 645,094 Share premium account 940,226 940,226 Reserves (2,253,785 ) (2,134,536 ) Total equity (668,465 ) (549,216 )

The loss of the parent company for the year ended 31 st December 2025 was £119,249 (2024 - £118,751)



Globe Capital Limited

Statement of changes in equity

For the year ended 31 December 2025

Group

Share Share Accumulated capital premium losses Total GBP GBP GBP GBP As at 1.1.2024 645,094 940,226 (2,016,935 ) (431,615 ) Loss and total comprehensive loss for the year - - (118,751 ) (118,751 ) As at 31.12.2024 and 1.1.2025 645,094 940,226 (2,135,686 ) (550,366 ) Loss and total comprehensive loss for the year - - (119,249 ) (119,249 ) As at 31.12.2025 645,094 940,226 (2,254,935 ) (669,615 )

Company

Share Share Accumulated capital premium losses Total GBP GBP GBP GBP As at 1.1.2024 645,094 940,226 (2,015,785 ) (430,465 ) Loss and total comprehensive loss for the year - - (118,751 ) (118,751 ) As at 31.12.2024 and 1.1.2025 645,094 940,226 (2,134,536 ) (549,216 ) Loss and total comprehensive loss for the year - - (119,249 ) (119,249 ) As at 31.12.2025 645,094 940,226 (2,253,785 ) (668,465 )

Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the year ended 31 December 2025