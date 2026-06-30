Globe Capital Limited - Annual Financial Report and Appointment of Corporate Broker
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
30 June 2026
Globe Capital Limited
("Globe Capital" or the "Company")
Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025
Appointment of AlbR Capital as Corporate Broker
Globe Capital Limited
For the year ended 31 December 2025
Globe Capital Limited (AQSE: GCAP) is please to announce its audited annual results for the year ended 31 December 2025.
Chairman's Statement
I am pleased to announce the final audited results for Globe Capital Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2025.
REVIEW OF BUSINESS
The Company has been unable to pursue any significant investment transactions this year. As with the previous year, the primary focus has been on reducing administrative costs and settling legacy debts from prior management, while the Board considers the most suitable investment strategy, anticipating a more favourable environment within the capital markets community.
In addition to the Directors who have extended finance to the Company, the Company's other significant legacy lender, holding a principal amount of £100,000 6% convertible redeemable loan note and the carrying amount of £104,500 as at 31 st December 2025, is now Brustir Pte Ltd. Brustir has been highly supportive and understanding of the Company's objectives, and discussions up to the year-end have been positive in seeking a solution to retire this note.
The Company, with the support of its Board and shareholders, remains committed to evaluating suitable investment opportunities and will continue to maintain a disciplined cost base while preparing for a more favorable market.
POST YEAR-END REVIEW
The Board of Directors has been engaged in positive conversations and is excited to enter the next financial period with promising discussions ongoing.
Consistent with the Company's activity up to the year-end 2025, the Board has not significantly progressed any investment transactions as of the date of this report.
Key considerations for the Company's future success include reassessing its current investment policy, evaluating distressed operating assets, and retiring its final creditor, Brustir Pte Ltd. Brustir, which acquired a legacy convertible loan note last year, has been an extremely supportive lender. Ongoing discussions with Brustir are focused on potential solutions to redeem the outstanding balance and associated interest.
OUTLOOK
The Board are committed to delivering value to the shareholders of the Company and whilst presented with current market challenges, remain optimistic of identifying investment opportunities that present attractive growth profiles.
The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.
CORPORATE BROKER APPOINTMENT
The Company also announces that it has appointed AlbR Capital Limited as Corporate Broker with immediate effect.
For further information
Globe Capital Limited
Darren Edmonston
Tel: +44 (0) 1279 635 511
Aquis Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker
AlbR Capital Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
For the year ended 31 December 2025
2025
2024
GBP
GBP
Revenue
-
-
Administrative expenses
(105,380
)
(104,377
)
Finance costs
(13,869
)
(14,374
)
Loss before income tax
(119,249
)
(118,751
)
Income tax
-
-
Loss and other comprehensive loss for the year
(119,249
)
(118,751
)
Loss per share
Pence
Pence
Basic and diluted
(0.05
)
(0.05
)
All operations are considered to be continuing.
Consolidated statement of financial position
As at 31 December 2025
2025
2024
GBP
GBP
Non-current assets
Goodwill
-
-
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
3,098
362
3,098
362
Current assets
Other receivables and prepayments
11,257
11,190
Cash and cash equivalents
915
120
12,172
11,310
Current liabilities
Other payables
324,937
289,589
Net current liabilities
(312,765
)
(278,279
)
Total assets less current liabilities
(309,667
)
(277,917
)
Non-current liabilities
Amounts due to related companies
200,171
136,671
Amounts due to directors
159,777
135,777
359,948
272,448
Net liabilities
(669,615
)
(550,365
)
Capital and reserves
Share capital
645,094
645,094
Share premium account
940,226
940,226
Reserves
(2,254,935
)
(2,135,685
)
Total equity
(669,615
)
(550,365
)
Company statement of financial position
As at 31 December 2025
2025
2024
GBP
GBP
Non-current assets
Investment in Subsidiary
1,250
1,250
Goodwill
-
-
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
3,098
362
4,348
1,612
Current assets
Other receivables and prepayments
11,157
11,090
Loans receivables
915
120
12,072
11,210
Current liabilities
Other payables
324,937
289,590
Net current liabilities
(312,865
)
(278,380
)
Total assets less current liabilities
(308,517
)
(276,768
)
Non-current liabilities
Amount due to related companies
200,171
136,671
Amounts due to directors
159,777
135,777
359,948
272,448
Net liabilities
(668,465
)
(549,216
)
Capital and reserves
Share capital
645,094
645,094
Share premium account
940,226
940,226
Reserves
(2,253,785
)
(2,134,536
)
Total equity
(668,465
)
(549,216
)
The loss of the parent company for the year ended 31 st December 2025 was £119,249 (2024 - £118,751)
Globe Capital Limited
Statement of changes in equity
For the year ended 31 December 2025
Group
Share
Share
Accumulated
capital
premium
losses
Total
GBP
GBP
GBP
GBP
As at 1.1.2024
645,094
940,226
(2,016,935
)
(431,615
)
Loss and total comprehensive loss for the year
-
-
(118,751
)
(118,751
)
As at 31.12.2024 and 1.1.2025
645,094
940,226
(2,135,686
)
(550,366
)
Loss and total comprehensive loss for the year
-
-
(119,249
)
(119,249
)
As at 31.12.2025
645,094
940,226
(2,254,935
)
(669,615
)
Company
Share
Share
Accumulated
capital
premium
losses
Total
GBP
GBP
GBP
GBP
As at 1.1.2024
645,094
940,226
(2,015,785
)
(430,465
)
Loss and total comprehensive loss for the year
-
-
(118,751
)
(118,751
)
As at 31.12.2024 and 1.1.2025
645,094
940,226
(2,134,536
)
(549,216
)
Loss and total comprehensive loss for the year
-
-
(119,249
)
(119,249
)
As at 31.12.2025
645,094
940,226
(2,253,785
)
(668,465
)
Consolidated statement of cash flows
For the year ended 31 December 2025
2025
2024
GBP
GBP
Cash flows from operating activities
Loss before income tax
(119,249
)
(118,751
)
Adjustments for:
Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through Profit and loss account
(2,736)
2,604
Interest expenses
13,869
14,374
Operating loss before working capital changes
(108,116
)
(101,773
)
Changes in working capital:
Other receivables and prepayments
(67
)
(245
)
Increase/(Decrease) in creditors
84,978
76,337
Net cash used in operating activities
(23,205
)
(25,681
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Increase in loans from related parties
-
-
Increase in directors loan
24,000
24,000
Net cash from investing activities
24,000
24,000
Net decrease in cash and cash
Equivalents
795
(1,681
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
the year
120
1,801
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
915
120
Analysis of cash and cash equivalents
Cash and bank balances
915
120