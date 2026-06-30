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PR Newswire
30.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Globe Capital Limited - Annual Financial Report and Appointment of Corporate Broker

Globe Capital Limited - Annual Financial Report and Appointment of Corporate Broker

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

30 June 2026

Globe Capital Limited

("Globe Capital" or the "Company")

Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025

Appointment of AlbR Capital as Corporate Broker


Globe Capital Limited


For the year ended 31 December 2025

Globe Capital Limited (AQSE: GCAP) is please to announce its audited annual results for the year ended 31 December 2025.

Chairman's Statement

I am pleased to announce the final audited results for Globe Capital Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2025.

REVIEW OF BUSINESS

The Company has been unable to pursue any significant investment transactions this year. As with the previous year, the primary focus has been on reducing administrative costs and settling legacy debts from prior management, while the Board considers the most suitable investment strategy, anticipating a more favourable environment within the capital markets community.

In addition to the Directors who have extended finance to the Company, the Company's other significant legacy lender, holding a principal amount of £100,000 6% convertible redeemable loan note and the carrying amount of £104,500 as at 31 st December 2025, is now Brustir Pte Ltd. Brustir has been highly supportive and understanding of the Company's objectives, and discussions up to the year-end have been positive in seeking a solution to retire this note.

The Company, with the support of its Board and shareholders, remains committed to evaluating suitable investment opportunities and will continue to maintain a disciplined cost base while preparing for a more favorable market.

POST YEAR-END REVIEW

The Board of Directors has been engaged in positive conversations and is excited to enter the next financial period with promising discussions ongoing.

Consistent with the Company's activity up to the year-end 2025, the Board has not significantly progressed any investment transactions as of the date of this report.

Key considerations for the Company's future success include reassessing its current investment policy, evaluating distressed operating assets, and retiring its final creditor, Brustir Pte Ltd. Brustir, which acquired a legacy convertible loan note last year, has been an extremely supportive lender. Ongoing discussions with Brustir are focused on potential solutions to redeem the outstanding balance and associated interest.

OUTLOOK

The Board are committed to delivering value to the shareholders of the Company and whilst presented with current market challenges, remain optimistic of identifying investment opportunities that present attractive growth profiles.

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

CORPORATE BROKER APPOINTMENT

The Company also announces that it has appointed AlbR Capital Limited as Corporate Broker with immediate effect.

For further information

Globe Capital Limited

Darren Edmonston

Tel: +44 (0) 1279 635 511

Aquis Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker

AlbR Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

For the year ended 31 December 2025

2025

2024

GBP

GBP

Revenue

-

-

Administrative expenses

(105,380

)

(104,377

)

Finance costs

(13,869

)

(14,374

)

Loss before income tax

(119,249

)

(118,751

)

Income tax

-

-

Loss and other comprehensive loss for the year

(119,249

)

(118,751

)

Loss per share

Pence

Pence

Basic and diluted

(0.05

)

(0.05

)

All operations are considered to be continuing.

Consolidated statement of financial position

As at 31 December 2025

2025

2024

GBP

GBP

Non-current assets

Goodwill

-

-

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

3,098

362

3,098

362

Current assets

Other receivables and prepayments

11,257

11,190

Cash and cash equivalents

915

120

12,172

11,310

Current liabilities

Other payables

324,937

289,589

Net current liabilities

(312,765

)

(278,279

)

Total assets less current liabilities

(309,667

)

(277,917

)

Non-current liabilities

Amounts due to related companies

200,171

136,671

Amounts due to directors

159,777

135,777

359,948

272,448

Net liabilities

(669,615

)

(550,365

)

Capital and reserves

Share capital

645,094

645,094

Share premium account

940,226

940,226

Reserves

(2,254,935

)

(2,135,685

)

Total equity

(669,615

)

(550,365

)

Company statement of financial position

As at 31 December 2025

2025

2024

GBP

GBP

Non-current assets

Investment in Subsidiary

1,250

1,250

Goodwill

-

-

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

3,098

362

4,348

1,612

Current assets

Other receivables and prepayments

11,157

11,090

Loans receivables

915

120

12,072

11,210

Current liabilities

Other payables

324,937

289,590

Net current liabilities

(312,865

)

(278,380

)

Total assets less current liabilities

(308,517

)

(276,768

)

Non-current liabilities

Amount due to related companies

200,171

136,671

Amounts due to directors

159,777

135,777

359,948

272,448

Net liabilities

(668,465

)

(549,216

)

Capital and reserves

Share capital

645,094

645,094

Share premium account

940,226

940,226

Reserves

(2,253,785

)

(2,134,536

)

Total equity

(668,465

)

(549,216

)

The loss of the parent company for the year ended 31 st December 2025 was £119,249 (2024 - £118,751)


Globe Capital Limited

Statement of changes in equity

For the year ended 31 December 2025

Group

Share

Share

Accumulated

capital

premium

losses

Total

GBP

GBP

GBP

GBP

As at 1.1.2024

645,094

940,226

(2,016,935

)

(431,615

)

Loss and total comprehensive loss for the year

-

-

(118,751

)

(118,751

)

As at 31.12.2024 and 1.1.2025

645,094

940,226

(2,135,686

)

(550,366

)

Loss and total comprehensive loss for the year

-

-

(119,249

)

(119,249

)

As at 31.12.2025

645,094

940,226

(2,254,935

)

(669,615

)

Company

Share

Share

Accumulated

capital

premium

losses

Total

GBP

GBP

GBP

GBP

As at 1.1.2024

645,094

940,226

(2,015,785

)

(430,465

)

Loss and total comprehensive loss for the year

-

-

(118,751

)

(118,751

)

As at 31.12.2024 and 1.1.2025

645,094

940,226

(2,134,536

)

(549,216

)

Loss and total comprehensive loss for the year

-

-

(119,249

)

(119,249

)

As at 31.12.2025

645,094

940,226

(2,253,785

)

(668,465

)

Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the year ended 31 December 2025

2025

2024

GBP

GBP

Cash flows from operating activities

Loss before income tax

(119,249

)

(118,751

)

Adjustments for:

Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through Profit and loss account

(2,736)

2,604

Interest expenses

13,869

14,374

Operating loss before working capital changes

(108,116

)

(101,773

)

Changes in working capital:

Other receivables and prepayments

(67

)

(245

)

Increase/(Decrease) in creditors

84,978

76,337

Net cash used in operating activities

(23,205

)

(25,681

)

Cash flows from investing activities

Increase in loans from related parties

-

-

Increase in directors loan

24,000

24,000

Net cash from investing activities

24,000

24,000

Net decrease in cash and cash

Equivalents

795

(1,681

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

the year

120

1,801

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

915

120

Analysis of cash and cash equivalents

Cash and bank balances

915

120

© 2026 PR Newswire
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