From ESS News The European Council has signed off on a major energy storage agreement that commits EU member states to ramping up deployment by at least 20% against 2025 figures. Billed as the first-ever tripartite agreement for energy storage, the deal commits member states to increase EU annual energy storage deployment from around 12 GW in 2025 to roughly 45 GW between 2026 and 2028. The European Commission expects pledges in the deal will result in between 30 GW and 35 GW of new storage capacity. The agreement brings together the public sector, financial institutions, clean energy developers ...

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