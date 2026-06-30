The deal unites DataFeedWatch's product feed distribution across 18,000+ brands and thousands of shopping channels with Revmatics' Lumara, a Level 4 self-improving agentic AI built to scale performance without scaling waste.

Lehi, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Revmatics today announced it has acquired DataFeedWatch, one of the world's most widely adopted e-commerce product feed management platforms, from Cart.com. The acquisition is structured as a combination of cash and stock, with Cart.com taking an early equity position in Revmatics as part of the deal.





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The acquisition is not a feature add. It is a declaration of where commerce intelligence is headed and a deliberate bet against the direction the rest of the AI industry has taken.

The missing piece, made concrete

DataFeedWatch syndicates product data into the precise format 18,000+ shopping channels demand - including Google Shopping, Meta, Bing, TikTok - and has been trusted by brands for more than a decade to manage close to a billion products. It is, in effect, the connective tissue between a brand's catalog and every place a customer can find it.

That reach already produces results. Across 63 customer case studies, DataFeedWatch drove 18-46% reductions in cost per acquisition (CPA), 11-43% higher conversion rates, and 13-57% higher click through rates. These gains are realized by optimized product titles, accurate inventory data, sharper categorization, and AI that streamlines feed management end to end.

Revmatics supplies the other half of the equation: the intelligence layer. Where DataFeedWatch distributes, Revmatics' agentic AI decides what to say, to whom, on which channel, at what price, and how to convert. Together, the two optimize the entire revenue funnel, from audiences to messaging and distribution to highly personalized landing pages and even retail store performance tracking in real time.

By building lean, energy efficient, and self-improving AI systems that leverage DataFeedWatch's distribution engine to drive performance across 18,000+ branded websites channels, Revmatics has the intelligence to provide those websites with services and new technologies.

"DataFeedWatch was the missing piece in our end-to-end revenue engine - and now it's the on-ramp," said Ricky Ray Butler, CEO and cofounder of Revmatics. "DataFeedWatch already drives predictable growth for the brands that fully adopt it. We're going to invest heavily to scale the platform, add enterprise offerings and coaching, and then layer the full Revmatics suite on top. The same Lumara powered intelligence that has helped our clients improve marketing KPIs by 50% will soon be available to DataFeedWatch's network of brands overnight. That's not an integration. That's a step change."

"I am thrilled for DataFeedWatch to join Revmatics," said Jacques van der Wilt, founder of DataFeedWatch. "This union allows us to provide even more value to our customers by combining our product data foundation with world class AI intelligence. The opportunities for future innovation are limitless."

The contrarian bet: green AI as a competitive weapon

Revmatics defies the industry's brute force AI arms race. Instead of massive, energy intensive models, Revmatics prioritizes lean, self-improving architectures. Lumara, its patent pending Level 4 AI, dynamically optimizes compute by selecting the right model for every task and eliminating bloat. The result is a system that delivers superior, precise performance on a fraction of the energy and cost, improving results without increasing waste.

Revmatics is an AI revenue research company

The DataFeedWatch acquisition signals a broader ambition. Revmatics is building toward a revenue media platform and operating, at its core, as an AI revenue company focused on predicting and influencing buyer behavior across the full commerce funnel.

"CMOs own the most relevant data in any business, which means they also hold the controls on how efficient and how environmentally responsible AI can be. Marketers are the masters of waste reduction," Butler said.

"With DataFeedWatch's distribution and our self-improving Lumara system, advanced AI is now available for brands of all sizes that can all build, test, and run advertising that gets better on its own driving real sales, building brands, and doing it without burning the planet to get there."

For DataFeedWatch's existing customers, the change is immediate and additive: continued access to the feed management tools they rely on, now with the option to layer Revmatics' full intelligence suite, enterprise capabilities, and hands on coaching on top.

"With the combined data and AI power of Revmatics and DataFeedWatch, we can help far more brands solve their core problems and change their growth trajectory for good," Butler concluded.

About Revmatics

Revmatics is an AI revenue company that combines end to end technologies - from understanding customers through audience intelligence, to paid media, all the way through to the point of sale - to help brands leverage their data. Its patent pending, self improving agentic AI system, Lumara, delivers cross platform insights, targets the right buyer personas, and dynamically personalizes web experiences for individual visitors, all while right sizing compute to scale performance without scaling waste. Learn more at revmatics.ai.

About DataFeedWatch

DataFeedWatch is a feed management platform that helps e-commerce brands and digital agencies optimize and syndicate product data into the exact format thousands of online shopping channels require, including Amazon and Google Shopping. With streamlined data optimization and AI tools that generate and improve product titles and descriptions, DataFeedWatch is trusted by more than 18,000+ brands to manage hundreds of millions of products. Learn more at datafeedwatch.com.

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency