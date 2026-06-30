Scientists from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom have evaluated the potential for integrating floating photovoltaic (FPV) systems with green hydrogen production on UK reservoirs. PVsyst software was used to simulate annual electricity generation, while Homer Pro was used to model hydrogen production via electrolysis and its potential applications. "In our previous work, we assessed the performance of both tracking and non-tracking floating photovoltaic (FPV) systems in the UK," corresponding author Aritra Ghosh told pv magazine. "In this study, we extended the analysis by exploring ...

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