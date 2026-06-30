Box introduces new Zones in Switzerland, Israel, and Singapore to support customers with regional compliance and governance requirements

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Intelligent Content Management platform, today unveiled the expansion of Box Zones, adding new Zones in Switzerland, Israel, and Singapore, while enhancing its France and Canada Zones with additional in-region compute capabilities. These updates enable organisations to securely store content within regional boundaries, helping meet local compliance and data residency requirements while enhancing security, visibility and control over data protection.

"As an agency serving major German enterprises across automotive, insurance, banking, and manufacturing, we need to work in a way that reflects our customers' data residency and security requirements," said Frank Schöne, Director IT Technical Director Newsroom, at C3 Creative Code and Content GmbH. "Box Zones helps us do that in our day-to-day collaboration."

With these additions and enhancements, Box Zones now spans 10 locations worldwide. Across all Zones-Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Israel, Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States-storage and key processing activities (compute), including content uploads, downloads and file encryption, will occur in-region.

As organisations across all industries and global markets face requirements to ensure data is stored and processed within specific geographic boundaries, Box Zones provides a flexible way for customers to support data residency while enabling collaboration across teams, regions, and business units. Customers can activate their preferred regions, define a default Zone, and assign users to specific Zones, all within a single Box instance and without disrupting the user experience. By ensuring content follows its owner and remains managed with a single enterprise environment, Zones can help organisations meet regional compliance requirements, maintain control over where data resides, and securely deploy AI-powered use cases without creating collaboration silos.

"Data residency has become a non-negotiable business decision for multinational enterprises and regulated industries," said Samantha Wessels, SVP EMEA at Box. "In general, we are focused on ensuring Box is meeting the evolving needs of our global customers. With these new Box Zones investments, we're giving our customers more choice over where their content, metadata, and AI-powered workflows are handled, while preserving the simplicity, security, and collaboration that Box delivers globally."

Box is committed to offering products and services with best-in-class privacy protection, security, and compliance. To support global data residency and regulatory requirements, Box provides capabilities such as Box Zones, alongside frameworks like EU and UK Binding Corporate Rules (BCRs), Cloud Computing Compliance Control Catalogue (C5), and other regional compliance standards that help organisations manage where and how their data is governed.

Building on this foundation, Box extends its security and governance capabilities through products like Box KeySafe, which enables organisations to independently manage their encryption keys, and Box Governance, which helps streamline content lifecycle management with flexible retention schedules, preservation for defensible discovery, and structured disposition management. Box Archive further supports long-term compliance by allowing organisations to retain inactive but valuable content in a secure, governed archive, while Box Shield and Shield Pro provide advanced security controls designed to protect sensitive data from accidental or malicious leakage.

Together, these capabilities are supported by a broad set of independently assessed compliance certifications and standards, including ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, FedRAMP High, HIPAA/HITECH Act, SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3, reinforcing Box's ability to meet diverse business, security, and regulatory needs.

Box also plans to introduce in-region storage and processing for content metadata and Box AI later this year.

Pricing and Availability

The new regions for Box Zones will be available in the coming months for customers on Enterprise Plus and Enterprise Advanced plans. Pricing is fully inclusive, granting access to all Zones with no additional per-region fees. Box Zones enables customers to select and activate the regions that best meet their requirements, from a single region to all 10 available regions. For more information on Box Zones, visit the Box blog and box.com/zones.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leader in Intelligent Content Management. Our platform enables organizations to fuel collaboration, manage the entire content lifecycle, secure critical content, and transform business workflows with enterprise AI. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

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Contacts:

Cat Schermann

comms@box.com