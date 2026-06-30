Manago AI helps brands understand every customer and turn insights into personalised engagement in minutes, dramatically reducing marketing complexity

Manago AI today announces the next evolution of its Customer Engagement Platform, combining a new brand identity, agentic AI capabilities, an improved user experience, and a simplified commercial model designed to help growing companies realise value faster.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260630694104/en/

From left: Marcin Stelmach, Director of Customer Success, Klaudia Penkalla, Chief of Staff, Phil Draper, CEO, and Marek Broda, CDFO

The launch coincides with the company's rebrand from SALESmanago, one of the first marketing automation platforms in Europe, to Manago AI. This reflects a broader business transformation focused on helping marketers move faster, reduce complexity and achieve value sooner through AI-powered customer engagement. Designed for eCommerce marketers, the platform helps teams manage growing volumes of customer data and deliver personalised experiences more efficiently.

The new capabilities expand the intelligence built throughout the Manago AI platform, enabling marketers to use prompts in everyday language to analyse customer behaviour, recommend next actions, create campaigns, and automate execution reducing manual work while keeping teams in control.

The launch is built around three key developments:

New agentic AI infrastructure and capabilities that automate execution across the customer journey

Conversational workflows that empower marketers to build campaigns and audiences using natural language

A simpler and more transparent commercial model, with flexible packaging, clear pricing and AI-powered onboarding designed to accelerate time-to-value for growing brands

Turn insight to action in one prompt

At the core of the Manago AI platform is a unified architecture that brings together data, channels and intelligence in one place. It helps teams understand and predict customer behaviour, personalise engagement, and turn customer insight into action faster, with less manual work, and at greater scale.

Phil Draper, CEO at Manago AI, commented:"Marketing teams don't have a data problem they have an execution problem. Insight sits in dashboards, while campaigns are delayed by manual processes, disconnected tools and limited resources. Built for the next era of marketing, Manago AI changes that by turning data directly to action. We're reducing the time from insight to execution from days to minutes, allowing campaigns to be built, launched and optimised in a single flow. It's modern marketing made simple, helping marketers move at the speed their customers expect, while staying fully in control of strategy and outcomes."

Powerful marketing, made to feel simple

Built-in intelligence enables Manago AI to translate customer signals directly into marketing activity, removing the manual steps that typically slow teams down. With the platform, marketers can:

Build campaigns, audiences and journeys using a simple prompt in plain language

Generate campaign briefs, email content, subject lines, and images all on brand in a fraction of the time

Deliver real-time product recommendations using omnichannel messaging

Analyse customers' data and identify strategic segments to engage and next best actions

Manago AI's conversational and agentic capabilities are now available here.

About Manago AI

Manago AI is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps marketers connect their data, understand every customer, communicate on every channel and drive results.

Trusted by 2,000+ brands, Manago AI gives marketers the speed, clarity and confidence to move from idea to live campaign in minutes across email, SMS, WhatsApp and web. No technical resource required.

Formerly SALESmanago, one of Europe's earliest marketing automation platforms, the company has rebranded as Manago AI. Leadoo and Thulium, which were previously acquired by SALESmanago, now form part of the broader Manago AI portfolio.

More information on manago.ai

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260630694104/en/

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CommsCo

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