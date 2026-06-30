EBC Financial Group and the University of Oxford's Department of Economics Renew Partnership on Public Economic Education

Three-year collaboration to broaden access to economic research through the What Economists Really Do webinar series

LONDON, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EBC Financial Group (EBC) has renewed its strategic partnership with the Department of Economics at the University of Oxford for a further three years, extending a collaboration that helps bring economic research to wider public audiences around the world.

As part of the renewed partnership, EBC will sponsor one annual edition of the Department's What Economists Really Do webinar series, helping to share economic research and insights with students, researchers, alumni and wider public audiences. To help extend the reach of the webinar, selected insights and discussion points will also be adapted into short social media videos, offering accessible summaries of key ideas for wider online audiences.

Since the partnership began, EBC-sponsored editions of What Economists Really Do have explored a range of pressing global issues, including tax evasion, climate change, and financial literacy. Each webinar typically attracts around 200 live attendees. Together, the recorded sessions have generated more than 3,600 views and generated over 270 hours of watch time, demonstrating sustained audience engagement beyond the live events themselves.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to widening access to economic knowledge and supporting informed public engagement with economic issues, while fostering informed discussion on topics ranging from macroeconomic policy and financial markets to regulation and global economic development.

It also supports the Department's wider commitment to public engagement by helping make academic research accessible beyond the university community.

This initiative forms part of EBC's broader commitment to corporate social responsibility, focused on removing barriers to education and fostering long-term societal impact. By connecting academic excellence with real-world application, EBC continues to support wider access to economic education and public engagement.

"In today's rapidly evolving global economy, access to reliable financial knowledge is more important than ever. Our continued partnership with the Department of Economics at the University of Oxford reflects EBC's commitment to empowering individuals with the insights and tools needed to make informed decisions, while supporting the development of future talent that will shape the financial systems of tomorrow," said Christopher Stiegeler, Executive Director, EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited.

Stiegeler added, "Beyond our partnership with the Department of Economics at Oxford, EBC continues to champion financial education among the next generation through on-campus initiatives, academic collaborations, and memorandums of understanding with institutions worldwide. These collaborations include the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the International University of Ulaanbaatar (IUU), Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education (Tecnológico de Monterrey), Escuela Bancaria y Comercial in Mexico, and the Autonomous University of Bucaramanga (UNAB). Our teams are also actively exploring similar partnerships with additional institutions of higher learning globally."

Professor Johannes Abeler, Head of the Department of Economics at the University of Oxford, commented: "Public engagement and education are central to the Department's mission. Through initiatives such as What Economists Really Do, we seek to show how economics can contribute to better policy and a deeper understanding of the issues shaping our world. We are pleased to continue our partnership with EBC Financial Group, whose support helps us broaden access to economic knowledge and extend the reach of our educational activities to new audiences around the world."

Over the next three years, the partnership will continue to connect academic research with wider public audiences, helping ensure that economic insights remain accessible, relevant and impactful in an increasingly complex global environment.

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The University of Oxford and its Department of Economics do not endorse or recommend any commercial products or services offered by EBC Financial Group. This partnership is solely focused on educational initiatives and public outreach.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions-including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and others-EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, CFDs and more.

Trusted by investors in more than 100 countries, EBC has received industry recognition through awards including Best Trading Platform and Most Trusted Broker, as well as multiple honours from World Finance. With its strong regulatory standing and commitment to transparency, EBC is trusted by retail, professional and institutional investors worldwide for its secure and client-focused trading solutions."

EBC's subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is a proud official foreign exchange partner of FC Barcelona and continues to drive impactful partnerships to empower communities - namely through the UN Foundation's United to Beat Malaria initiative, Oxford University's Department of Economics, and a diverse range of partners to champion initiatives in global health, economics, education, and sustainability.

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