ELMSFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SeeQC, Inc. ("SEEQC" or the "Company"), a quantum computing infrastructure company, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. SEEQC intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "SEQC."Cantor and BTIG are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.The proposed offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Cantor, Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Email: prospectus@cantor.com; or BTIG, LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 65 East 55th Street, New York, New York 10022, Email: ProspectusDelivery@btig.com.A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About SEEQCSEEQC is a quantum computing infrastructure company building scalable quantum computers on a chip. The Company develops and manufactures digital technologies designed to make quantum computing scalable, energy efficient and commercially viable. SEEQC's platform combines superconducting Single Flux Quantum chips, cryogenic CMOS electronics, room-temperature control systems, firmware and software to reduce system complexity and enable scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computing. The Company's digital quantum control technology, published in Nature Electronics, demonstrated the first integrated qubit control system operating at millikelvin temperatures, achieving gate fidelities exceeding 99.9% at nanowatt-scale power consumption. SEEQC works with leading organizations across the quantum computing ecosystem, including collaborations with NVIDIA, IBM and major government research institutions, and operates advanced chip development and fabrication facilities in the United States and Europe. More than half of SEEQC's workforce hold Ph.D. degrees across physics, electrical engineering, materials science, computer science and related disciplines.This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed offering and the proposed transaction with Allegro Merger Corp. ("Allegro"). The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. SEEQC cannot assure you that the proposed offering discussed herein or the proposed transaction with Allegro will be completed on the anticipated terms, or at all, or that the final terms of the offering or transaction with Allegro will not differ materially from the terms described herein. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed offering or the proposed transaction with Allegro. These and other factors are described in greater detail in the registration statements on Forms S-1 and S-4 filed with the SEC. SEEQC assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.For more information, visit www.seeqc.com.ContactsMedia & Investor Contact:Owen FarleySEEQC@icrinc.com

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