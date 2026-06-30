Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 30-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 30/06/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 7.00% Notes due 30/06/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and JMD1,000,000.00 each) debt-like XS3429207XXX -- securities Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg Securitised S.C.A. CGMFL166397 due 21/06/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of derivatives XS3163640XXX -- GBP1.00 each) Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg Securitised S.C.A. CGMFL166399 due 21/06/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of derivatives XS3164145XXX -- GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa 4.750% Notes due 30/06/2031; fully paid (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3305158XXX -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT (KGS linked) 9.15% Notes due 30/06/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD100,000 each) debt-like XS3428247XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 14/07/2031; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess debt-like XS3305173XXX -- thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Equity Index Linked Notes due 30/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Securitised of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and derivatives XS3305177XXX -- including GBP1,999) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 8.03% Securities due 29/06/2028; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3402056XXX -- MXN100,000 each) derivatives Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc 3.125% Notes due 30/06/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3423992XXX -- including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC Floating Rate Notes due 30/06/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and HKD1,000,000 each) debt-like XS3429235XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Westpac Banking Corporation 3.403% Regulation S Covered Bonds Series 2026-C10 due 30/06/2036; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by bonds to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 debt-like XS3427417XXX -- thereafter) securities Issuer Name: Wells Fargo & Company Zero Coupon Callable Notes due 26/06/2037; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3420477XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 4.248% Senior Preferred Notes due 30/06/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and bearer of HKD1,000,000 each) debt-like XS3429220XXX -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 434056 EQS News ID: 2356310 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)