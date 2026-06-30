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Dow Jones News
30.06.2026 09:33 Uhr
124 Leser
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
30-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

30/06/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 
 
7.00% Notes due 30/06/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of        Debt and 
JMD1,000,000.00 each)                                 debt-like     XS3429207XXX   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. 
 
Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg   Securitised 
S.C.A. CGMFL166397 due 21/06/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of    derivatives    XS3163640XXX   --  
GBP1.00 each) 
 
 
Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg   Securitised 
S.C.A. CGMFL166399 due 21/06/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of    derivatives    XS3164145XXX   --  
GBP1.00 each) 

Issuer Name: Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa 
 
4.750% Notes due 30/06/2031; fully paid (Registered in denominations of USD200,000  Debt and 
each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)              debt-like     XS3305158XXX   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
(KGS linked) 9.15% Notes due 30/06/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
USD100,000 each)                                   debt-like     XS3428247XXX   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC 
 
Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 14/07/2031; fully paid; (Represented  Debt and 
by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess    debt-like     XS3305173XXX   --  
thereof up to and including GBP1,999)                         securities 
 
 
Equity Index Linked Notes due 30/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Securitised 
of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and    derivatives    XS3305177XXX   --  
including GBP1,999) 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
8.03% Securities due 29/06/2028; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised    XS3402056XXX   --  
MXN100,000 each)                                   derivatives 

Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc 
 
3.125% Notes due 30/06/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of      Debt and 
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and    debt-like     XS3423992XXX   --  
including EUR199,000)                                 securities 

Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/06/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of  Debt and 
HKD1,000,000 each)                                  debt-like     XS3429235XXX   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Westpac Banking Corporation 
 
3.403% Regulation S Covered Bonds Series 2026-C10 due 30/06/2036; fully paid;     Debt and 
(Represented by bonds to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 debt-like     XS3427417XXX   --  
thereafter)                                      securities 

Issuer Name: Wells Fargo & Company 
 
Zero Coupon Callable Notes due 26/06/2037; fully paid; (Registered in denominations  Debt and 
of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)       debt-like     XS3420477XXX   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 
 
4.248% Senior Preferred Notes due 30/06/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to  Debt and 
bearer of HKD1,000,000 each)                             debt-like     XS3429220XXX   --  
                                           securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 434056 
EQS News ID:  2356310 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2356310&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.