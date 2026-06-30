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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 08:30 Uhr
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Hemsö Fastighets AB: Hemsö acquires primary school in Bremen

Hemsö has acquired the Schwachhausen school campus in Bremen, Germany. The property comprises 10,600 square metres of lettable area and is leased to the City of Bremen under an 17-year lease agreement. The acquisition price amounts to EUR 34 million.

The property is located in the Schwachhausen district, integrated into Bremen's university area and in close proximity to both private and public universities as well as a large residential neighbourhood. The building has recently undergone an extensive redevelopment from office space into a modern school.

The school campus offers modern and flexible learning environments, including open teaching areas, classrooms and complementary facilities. The property comprises a site area of 24,100 square metres with significant development potential. Main tenant is the City of Bremen.

"With the acquisition of the school property in Bremen, we are further expanding our presence in northern Germany and strengthening our education portfolio in Germany," says Jens Nagel, Country Manager Germany at Hemsö. "We were particularly convinced by the long-term use by the public sector and the opportunity to further develop the school location in the coming years."

Closing is expected to take place in July 2026.

For more information please contact:
Jens Nagel, Head of German Business +46 (0)8-501 170 70
Elin Ulfhammer, Communications strategist +46 (0)70-203 79 50

Hemsö is Sweden's leading owner of properties for public use. The business is based on sustainably owning, managing and developing properties for nursing home, education, health care and the judicial system. Hemsö has properties in Sweden, Germany and Finland. The hallmarks of Hemsö's business are long-term leases and stable tenants. The Third Swedish National Pension Fund (AP3) is the majority owner. The total value of Hemsö's property portfolio is SEK 89 billion. Hemsö has had a credit rating of A- from Standard & Poor's, AA- from Fitch Ratings and A3 from Moody's. More information can be found at: www.hemso.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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