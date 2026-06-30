Besqab AB (publ): Besqab starts production of 87 apartments in Uppsala

Besqab AB (publ) ("Besqab") is starting production of Vetekvarnen, a new residential project of 87 apartments in central Uppsala and an assistant living. Sales are ongoing and occupancy is expected to take place from the last quarter of 2028.

Vetekvarnen is part of the Skeppskajen district and consists of an L-shaped building with 5-6 floors. The architecture is adapted to the existing industrial buildings with a mixture of both plastered facades and bricks. The size of the apartments varies between 1-5 rooms. The project also includes an assistant living part with 6 apartments.

The architects are METOD Arkitekter and the project is being built according to the Nordic Swan ecolabel. The project is being built as a shared contract with Besqab's own site management. Occupancy is expected to take place from the last quarter of 2028.

Magnus Andersson, CEO of Besqab:

"We want to offer several forms of ownership in Skeppskajen and have noticed a demand for owner-occupied apartments. This form of ownership is more flexible in terms of the use of the home, involves lower running costs and provides the opportunity for businesses to own apartments. The form of ownership has been well received by the market and we are pleased to now be able to start the project."

Read more about the project here: https://www.besqab.se/uppsala/kungsangen/skeppskajen/vetekvarnen/

For more infomation, please contact:

Magnus Andersson, CEO, e: magnus.andersson@besqab.se, t: +46 8 409 415 58

Christina Durling, Head of Communication, e: christina.durling@besqab.se, t: +46 8 409 416 26

About Besqab

Besqab AB (publ) develops sustainable, high-quality residential housing in sought-after locations in Greater Stockholm and Uppsala. The business also includes development of community services for external ownership or own management. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at www.besqab.se