DJ Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (MIVO) Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 165.4741 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 466618 CODE: MIVO ISIN: LU1681041XXX =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681041XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIVO Sequence No.: 434126 EQS News ID: 2356566 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 30, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)