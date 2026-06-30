DJ Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist (WLDD) Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 418.7864 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20593012 CODE: WLDD ISIN: FR0010315XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010315XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD Sequence No.: 434125 EQS News ID: 2356564 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)