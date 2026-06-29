A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S: Upgrade of guidance for full year 2026

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Upgrade of guidance for the full year 2026

Guidance for full year 2026

Continued strong demand in the container market, particularly in the Far East, and a recent sustained increase in spot market rates means that A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (APMM) upgrades its guidance for full year 2026. For the full year, APMM now expects:

Underlying EBITDA of USD 8-10bn (previously USD 4.5-7.0bn)

Underlying EBIT of USD 2-4bn (previously USD -1.5-1.0bn)

Free cash flow of at least USD -1.5bn (previously at least USD -3bn)

This is based on a volume growth outlook for the global container market of about 4% (previously 2-4%) for full-year 2026.

Further information

APMM will publish its full Q2 interim results on 13 August 2026.

Copenhagen, 29 June 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521