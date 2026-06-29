Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Direkt neben Europas erster Lithium-Mine: Wartet hier der nächste Börsengewinner
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861837 | ISIN: DK0010244508 | Ticker-Symbol: DP4B
Tradegate
30.06.26 | 10:53
2.127,00 Euro
-4,40 % -98,00
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2.134,002.140,0011:11
2.136,002.138,0011:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 19:24 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S: Upgrade of guidance for full year 2026

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Upgrade of guidance for the full year 2026

Guidance for full year 2026
Continued strong demand in the container market, particularly in the Far East, and a recent sustained increase in spot market rates means that A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (APMM) upgrades its guidance for full year 2026. For the full year, APMM now expects:

  • Underlying EBITDA of USD 8-10bn (previously USD 4.5-7.0bn)
  • Underlying EBIT of USD 2-4bn (previously USD -1.5-1.0bn)
  • Free cash flow of at least USD -1.5bn (previously at least USD -3bn)

This is based on a volume growth outlook for the global container market of about 4% (previously 2-4%) for full-year 2026.

Further information
APMM will publish its full Q2 interim results on 13 August 2026.

Copenhagen, 29 June 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.