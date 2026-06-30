DJ Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Acc (EAST) Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 42.8442 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13277349 CODE: EAST ISIN: LU1900066XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: EAST Sequence No.: 434223 EQS News ID: 2356762 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2026 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)