American Coastal Insurance Corporation Announces the Completion of $14.4 Million in Common Stock Share Repurchases

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Coastal Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq Ticker: ACIC) ("the Company", "American Coastal" or "ACIC") the insurance holding company of American Coastal Insurance Company ("AmCoastal"), announced today the completion of $14.4 million in common stock share repurchases during the second quarter of 2026. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as the broker for these repurchases, which took place in the open market and were completed on June 26, 2026. In total, the Company repurchased 1,365,980 shares at an average price of $10.57 per share. This brings total repurchases for the year to $19.4 million. The Company remains authorized to repurchase an additional $5.6 million of common stock under the direction of its Board of Directors.

"During the second trading window of the year we continued executing on our repurchase initiative to the tune of nearly $15 million. American Coastal will continue to evaluate market conditions, capital needs, and other considerations and will be prepared to execute on the remaining authorization if these conditions are aligned," said Brad Martz, President & CEO.



About American Coastal Insurance Corporation:

American Coastal Insurance Corporation (amcoastal.com) is the holding company of the insurance carrier, American Coastal Insurance Company, which was founded in 2007 for the purpose of insuring Condominium and Homeowner Association properties, and apartments in the state of Florida. American Coastal Insurance Company has an exclusive partnership for distribution of Condominium Association properties in the state of Florida with AmRisc Group (amriscgroup.com), one of the largest Managing General Agents in the country specializing in hurricane-exposed properties. American Coastal Insurance Company has earned a Financial Stability Rating of "A", Exceptional' from Demotech, and maintains an "A-" insurance financial strength rating with a Positive outlook by Kroll. ACIC maintains a 'BBB-' issuer rating with a Positive outlook by Kroll.

Contact Information:

Alexander Baty

Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations, American Coastal Insurance Corporation

investorrelations@amcoastal.com

(727) 425-8076

Jeremy Hellman

Investor Relations, Vice President, The Equity Group

jeremy.hellman@theequitygroup.com

(212) 836-9626