Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Direkt neben Europas erster Lithium-Mine: Wartet hier der nächste Börsengewinner
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KAG3 | ISIN: US9107101027 | Ticker-Symbol: 0UI
Frankfurt
29.06.26 | 08:17
9,650 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN COASTAL INSURANCE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN COASTAL INSURANCE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6509,90011:11
9,6509,90011:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 22:12 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Coastal Insurance Corporation Announces the Completion of $14.4 Million in Common Stock Share Repurchases

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Coastal Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq Ticker: ACIC) ("the Company", "American Coastal" or "ACIC") the insurance holding company of American Coastal Insurance Company ("AmCoastal"), announced today the completion of $14.4 million in common stock share repurchases during the second quarter of 2026. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as the broker for these repurchases, which took place in the open market and were completed on June 26, 2026. In total, the Company repurchased 1,365,980 shares at an average price of $10.57 per share. This brings total repurchases for the year to $19.4 million. The Company remains authorized to repurchase an additional $5.6 million of common stock under the direction of its Board of Directors.

"During the second trading window of the year we continued executing on our repurchase initiative to the tune of nearly $15 million. American Coastal will continue to evaluate market conditions, capital needs, and other considerations and will be prepared to execute on the remaining authorization if these conditions are aligned," said Brad Martz, President & CEO.

About American Coastal Insurance Corporation:
American Coastal Insurance Corporation (amcoastal.com) is the holding company of the insurance carrier, American Coastal Insurance Company, which was founded in 2007 for the purpose of insuring Condominium and Homeowner Association properties, and apartments in the state of Florida. American Coastal Insurance Company has an exclusive partnership for distribution of Condominium Association properties in the state of Florida with AmRisc Group (amriscgroup.com), one of the largest Managing General Agents in the country specializing in hurricane-exposed properties. American Coastal Insurance Company has earned a Financial Stability Rating of "A", Exceptional' from Demotech, and maintains an "A-" insurance financial strength rating with a Positive outlook by Kroll. ACIC maintains a 'BBB-' issuer rating with a Positive outlook by Kroll.

Contact Information:
Alexander Baty
Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations, American Coastal Insurance Corporation
investorrelations@amcoastal.com
(727) 425-8076

Jeremy Hellman
Investor Relations, Vice President, The Equity Group
jeremy.hellman@theequitygroup.com
(212) 836-9626


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.