Tilray Brands, Inc.: Tilray Brands Strengthens Global Medical Cannabis Platform and Canadian Patient Access Through HelloMD Acquisition

NEW YORK and TORONTO, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY) ("Tilray"), a global leader in medical cannabis, today announced the acquisition of HelloMD Corporation, a digital healthcare and patient engagement platform that expands Tilray's direct-to-patient capabilities, creates a fully vertically integrated medical cannabis framework for Tilray in Canada, and advances its global medical cannabis growth strategy. Tilray was the successful bidder in HelloMD's formal sale process and plans to acquire HelloMD's Canadian medical cannabis assets following formal Court approval on June 29, 2026.

The acquisition will strengthen Tilray's global medical cannabis platform by expanding direct-to-patient capabilities, enhancing physician and patient education, and deepening engagement across the care journey, while establishing an integrated Canadian framework that connects quality cultivation, clinical expertise, practitioner support, product access, and fulfillment.

As medical cannabis becomes a more established part of healthcare, Tilray is building an integrated care model that supports patients from education and physician consultations to product access, fulfillment, and ongoing support. Historically, medical cannabis has often been considered later in a patient's care journey. With the appropriate resources and clinical support, HelloMD provides Tilray with a platform to help engage eligible patients earlier through education, practitioner access, and trusted guidance, expanding awareness of regulated, plant-based medical cannabis options as part of a broader approach to natural health and wellness.

HelloMD has supported hundreds of thousands of patients through telehealth consultations, educational resources, and personalized medical cannabis guidance. Its platform complements Tilray's global healthcare infrastructure, including EU-GMP certified cultivation and manufacturing, pharmaceutical distribution through CC Pharma, medical cannabis clinics, digital pharmacy capabilities, and patient access platforms across North America, Europe, Australia, and other international markets.

Blair MacNeil, President, Tilray Canada, said, "Medical cannabis is becoming a more integrated part of healthcare, and patients are looking for trusted, convenient access to care supported by education and guidance. By combining HelloMD's digital healthcare platform with Tilray's medical cannabis portfolio, clinical expertise, and national fulfillment capabilities, we are creating a more connected pathway for patients and healthcare practitioners in Canada. This acquisition establishes a fully vertically integrated medical cannabis framework for Tilray in Canada while strengthening our broader global platform, expanding patient engagement, practitioner support, and access in regulated medical markets. As adoption continues to grow, Tilray is well positioned to serve patients with high-quality medical cannabis solutions and healthcare services across the continuum of care."

Larry Lisser, CEO, HelloMD, added, "From day one, our mission at HelloMD has been to make medical cannabis more accessible through innovative technology, approachable education, and trusted healthcare experiences. I'm incredibly proud of what our team built alongside our healthcare practitioners and business partners, and of how we scaled together to deliver meaningful outcomes for patients. I believe Tilray has the expertise, infrastructure, and drive to expand the platform's reach and impact, benefiting patients for years to come."

The acquisition is expected to enhance Tilray's ability to deliver a more seamless patient experience, generate insights that support education and engagement, and expand access in regulated medical markets globally.

Tilray also sees an opportunity to broaden patient and consumer awareness in adjacent wellness categories, including sleep support and pain management, where over-the-counter products represent a multi-billion-dollar market in which Tilray is not meaningfully represented today. Subject to applicable regulations, Tilray intends to use HelloMD's digital education and engagement capabilities to responsibly build awareness of regulated, plant-based medical cannabis alternatives among appropriate audiences seeking natural health solutions.

The acquisition reinforces Tilray's commitment to advancing medical cannabis through innovation, patient engagement, scientific leadership, expanded global access, and the continued strengthening of HelloMD Corporation's existing strategic partnerships to ensure continuity of care and sustained value for patients and healthcare practitioners. As Tilray grows its international medical business, the Company remains focused on delivering high-quality medical cannabis products and healthcare solutions to patients worldwide.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About HelloMD

HelloMD Corporation is a leading digital healthcare and patient engagement platform focused on medical cannabis education, physician consultations, and patient support services. Through its technology-driven approach, HelloMD helps patients navigate medical cannabis treatment with confidence and access trusted healthcare resources.

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray Medical, Good Supply, Redecan, ARX, and Broken Coast. Tilray grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, first in Portugal and later in Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is one of the largest suppliers of medical cannabis to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments, in 20 countries and across five continents.

For more information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe, Tilray Medical Canada, and Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "forecast," "future," "should," "could," "enable," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "may," "project," "will," "would" and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements in this communication also include statements regarding the Company's market positioning, ability to meet evolving medical cannabis demand in regulated pharmaceutical environments, and expectations concerning the effectiveness of strategic partnerships. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

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