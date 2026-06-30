FTI Consulting, Inc.: FTI Consulting Strengthens Mining Capabilities in Australia With Appointment of Dean Felton

SYDNEY, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Dean Felton as a Senior Managing Director in the Transformation - Mining practice within the firm's Corporate Finance segment in Australia.

Mr. Felton, who is based in Perth, joins FTI Consulting with more than 30 years of experience advising blue-chip and emerging-resource companies across the global mining and resources sector. He brings a strong track record of building high-performing advisory practices and helping mining organisations to solve complex strategic and operational challenges.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Felton will focus on helping mining clients improve capital discipline, accelerate performance improvement and harness technology-enabled solutions to drive sustainable value in an increasingly complex operating environment.

"Mining remains fundamental to global development, but the industry is under significant pressure to deliver stronger returns while navigating market volatility, cost inflation and technological change," said Andrew Bantock, Global Mining Advisory Leader at FTI Consulting. "Dean brings deep industry insight and a proven ability to connect strategy, operations and technology. His appointment strengthens our ability to support mining clients as they transform their businesses and position themselves for the future."

Mr. Felton's experience spans corporate strategy, planning and development, major project feasibility and delivery, business integration, operational excellence and sustainability. More recently, his work has focused on digital strategy, including data, cloud and automation initiatives, the design and implementation of integrated operations centres, strategic reviews of commodity markets, and the application of capital intensity and value optimisation tools for large, diversified miners.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Felton was an advisor to senior leaders of a major global mining organisation. Before this, he was the Australian Metals and Mining lead at Accenture, where he supported major global and mid-tier mining companies on transformation, capital investment and performance improvement initiatives.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Felton said, "Mining leaders are under intense pressure to deliver stronger returns from existing assets while managing cost, productivity and operational risk. FTI Consulting's approach of building a team with deep industry experience, focusing through the client's lens on practical, executable transformation, strongly aligns with my experience helping miners turn strategy into tangible results. I'm excited to join the team and work with clients to drive improved performance and investment outcomes across their operations."

The appointment of Mr. Felton builds on the growth of FTI Consulting's Transformation - Mining practice in Australia following the recent additions of Carrie Grimes, James Chapman, Steve Dyson and Franz Wentzel.

About FTI Consulting's Transformation - Mining Practice

FTI Consulting's Transformation - Mining team delivers expert guidance with measurable impact. As mining specialists with deep knowledge of mine value drivers, the team brings an owner's perspective and hands-on approach at critical moments that define mining business performance. Working in close partnership with clients, the team rapidly identifies underlying issues and opportunities, developing integrated strategies and solutions that drive productivity and maximise asset value. These solutions span integrated planning, operating model design, operational efficiency, capital allocation, asset management, merger integration, transaction support, valuation, risk management, and related disciplines that are critical to unlocking mining business value.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of March 31, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

Level 22, Gateway

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Sydney, NSW 2000

Australia

Tel: +61 2 8247 8000

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

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