Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Direkt neben Europas erster Lithium-Mine: Wartet hier der nächste Börsengewinner
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.06.2026 09:54 Uhr
1.117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Jolywood Debuts Namic Technology in Europe, Shines at Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolywood made a powerful showing at Intersolar Europe 2026, one of the world's leading exhibition for the PV industry which was held from June 23 to 25 at Messe München in Munich, Germany. During the three-day exhibition, Jolywood presented a series of innovative products and solutions including Namic Technology, Windproof Modules, NIWA Series and integrated system solutions. Among them, Namic Technology made its European debut, attracting widespread attention from customers and partners around the world.

On the evening of the first day of the exhibition, Jolywood hosted a European launch event for the Namic Technology. Global partners and industry experts gathered together to witness its official debut to the European market.

At the launch event, Mr. Chris Zou, Vice President of Jolywood, delivered a speech to introduce this innovation - Namic (Nano Armor Metal Inter-Contact) Technology - the result of six years of dedicated research and development. By reengineering the metallization pathway, the technology drives the industry toward low-silver, reduced-silver, and ultimately silver-free manufacturing. It decouples order delivery from the volatility of silver prices, making investment returns more predictable. Namic Technology has been verified by internationally recognized organizations, demonstrating high reliability, high efficiency, and broad compatibility. Namic products support plants to achieve superior LCOE performance across their full operational lifetime, enhancing the certainty of investment returns and delivering long-term value for customers.

Alongside the Namic launch, Jolywood also presented Windproof Modules at the exhibition, featuring n-type fully-tempered one-stop encapsulation solutions. Windproof Modules deliver outstanding resistance to hurricanes, snowstorms, hail and burst, together with lower temperature coefficient, operating temperature and hot spot temperature, providing higher energy yield and reliability. This solution is ideal for projects operating in harsh and demanding environments worldwide.

Meanwhile, Jolywood showcased its NIWA Series high-efficiency modules, designed for residential and C&I rooftops. The "Balcony PV + Energy Storage" solution and lightweight modules demonstrated new possibilities for residential energy management.

From the European debut of Namic Technology to the showcase of the Windproof Modules and NIWA Series, Jolywood demonstrated its latest achievements at Intersolar Europe 2026. Looking ahead, Jolywood will remain committed to innovation and work closely with partners worldwide to accelerate the global energy transition and contribute to a sustainable future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3002301/Weixin_Image_20260630111337_621_278.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3002302/Weixin_Image_20260630111351_623_278.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jolywood-debuts-namic-technology-in-europe-shines-at-intersolar-europe-2026-302814249.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.