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PR Newswire
30.06.2026 09:33 Uhr
113 Leser
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Meitav Investment House Announces Immediate Report Concerning Selected Business Data for May 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) announced today that further to the Company's immediate report dated March 2, 2026 (Reference No. 2026-01-019142) regarding the adoption of an ongoing monthly reporting mechanism for selected business data, material to its operations, with the objective of enhancing transparency of business operations and improving the information available to the investors, the Company is pleased to publish the data for May 2026.

It is emphasized that the publication of these data supplements, and does not constitute a substitute, for investor presentations, immediate reports, or the periodic and quarterly reports that the Company issues in accordance with applicable law, and that the Company's periodic and quarterly reports include disclosure regarding this data.

Below are the selected business data¹ as of May 31, 2026:

Assets Under Management (AUM):

  • Meitav Pensions & Provident Funds Ltd.: NIS 240.1 billion
  • Meitav Mutual Funds Ltd.: NIS 120.6 billion
  • Meitav Portfolio Management Ltd.: NIS 102.0 billion²
  • Alternative Investments: NIS 1.5 billion

Total AUM: NIS 464.2 billion, an increase of approximately 13.5% compared to total AUM as of December 31, 2025.

  • Credit portfolio in the non-bank credit segment: NIS 3.76 billion
  • Number of clients at Meitav Trade Ltd. (retail brokerage): 128 thousand clients

About Meitav Investment House

Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) is Israel's largest investment house, managing financial assets of approximately NIS 464 billion for over 1.6 million clients as of May 2026. Established in 1979, the firm specializes in provident and pension funds, mutual funds, and tailored portfolio management, offering advanced, technology-driven financial solutions. In addition, Meitav has a large retail brokerage platform, institutional brokerage activity, credit activities and alternative asset management.

For more information, please visit: https://www.meitav.co.il/en/investor_relations

1 The selected business data are presented based on information currently available to the Company and are unaudited and unreviewed.
2 Including approximately NIS 7.6 billion in portfolios invested in mutual funds managed by Meitav Mutual Funds Ltd

Company Contact:

Einat Rom, CFO
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927271/5838848/Meitav_Investment_House_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Meitav Investment House

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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