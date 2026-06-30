Tieto Oyj: Change in Tieto's Group Executive Team: CFO Tomi Hyryläinen to leave the company

Tieto Corporation Stock Exchange Release 30 June 2026 11:00 a.m. EEST

Tieto's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Tomi Hyryläinen has decided on his own initiative to leave the company to pursue new opportunities outside Tieto. He will continue in his position and as a member of the Group Executive Team until the end of December 2026 to ensure a seamless transition.

Tomi has served as Tieto's CFO for nearly eight years. During this period, the company has undergone a significant strategic transformation to become a leading software and digital consulting company in the Nordics. Tomi has played a key role in executing this strategic transformation and developing the company into what it is today.

"I would like to thank Tomi for his leadership and commitment in driving the strategic transformation of Tieto. His finance leadership capabilities combined with solid business understanding have been highly valued and recognized across the company. I wish Tomi every success in his future endeavors," says Endre Rangnes, President & CEO, Tieto Corporation.

The recruitment process for a new CFO will commence immediately.

For further information, please contact:

Tommi Järvenpää, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 576 0288, tommi.jarvenpaa(at)tieto.com

Tieto Corporation

DISTRIBUTION

NASDAQ Helsinki

NASDAQ Stockholm

Principal Media

Tieto is a leading software and digital engineering services company with global market reach and capabilities. We provide customers across different industries with mission-critical solutions through our specialized software businesses Tieto Caretech, Tieto Banktech and Tieto Indtech as well as Tieto Tech Consulting business. Our around 13 000 talented vertical software, design, cloud and AI experts are dedicated to empowering our customers to succeed and innovate with latest technology.

Tieto's annual revenue is approximately EUR 2 billion. The company's shares are traded on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm. www.tieto.com