Researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia have developed spectrally selective semi-transparent crystalline silicon (c-Si) solar modules for use in agrivoltaics. "To allow sufficient light transmission to crops in protected cropping situations current state of the art (SOA) semi-transparent PV modules space out opaque c-Si solar cells leaving transparent glass area for sunlight to pass through," corresponding author Ian L. Thomas told pv magazine. "However, plants only use a limited portion of the solar spectrum to drive photosynthesis called the photosynthetically ...

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