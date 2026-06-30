An all-new MCP integration allowing customers to connect Passport's global market data and insights straight into AI tools

Euromonitor International today unveiled the next generation of Passport, the flagship market data and insights solution, rebuilt from the ground up to change how clients discover, decide and act on market intelligence.

Passport has been completely redeveloped, paving the way for years of innovation ahead while putting Euromonitor's trusted intelligence directly into the tools and workflows clients already rely on.

Tim Kitchin, CEO at Euromonitor International, said:"This is our biggest investment since we were founded in 1972. Every part of Passport has been reimagined and redeveloped based on what clients told us they need next. But this isn't just a better user interface. It's about moving Passport beyond a single screen, connecting our intelligence wherever clients make decisions."

AI woven into how clients work

Passport's new AI chat experience turns search into a conversation, surfacing answers in seconds. A new Copilot agent extends that intelligence to Microsoft users, giving them access to Passport within the tools they already use. Passport is also MCP ready, giving clients secure, real-time access to trusted market intelligence inside their AI assistants. It turns data into decision-ready answers, instantly. Passport's API is also being extended, deepening integrations many clients already rely on.

Designed around the client

Passport has been rebuilt for simpler, faster use clearer navigation, sharper performance and a more direct route from business question to answer. Behind the redesign sits the same rigour clients already trust: accurate, sourced data and insights gathered and verified by Euromonitor's experts, covering 210 countries and jurisdictions worldwide.

Chris Fosberry, CTO at Euromonitor International, said: "We've completely redeveloped Passport's technology, with new architecture, new infrastructure, and an AI layer built into the core of the system. That's what makes it possible to extend our reach further and wider and bring together not only a vastly enhanced user interface but also AI chat, API, MCP and a Copilot agent today. And, crucially, it lays the foundations for the innovation we'll keep building in the future."

An early access programme opens next week for selected clients ahead of full availability later this year.

About Euromonitor International

Euromonitor International leads the world in global market intelligence into industries, companies, economies and consumers. With over 50 years at the cutting edge of the industry, we blend deep human expertise with AI technology and analytics, to deliver insights that drive confident, high-stakes decisions. Our global network and proprietary data empower you to unlock growth opportunities and navigate change.

We have specialist teams in 16 offices around the world and a network of on-the-ground analysts in over 100 countries, providing cultural and business nuances others miss. We research 210 countries and jurisdictions and 99.9% of the world's consumers, helping our clients to make sense of global markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260630040496/en/

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