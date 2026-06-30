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PR Newswire
30.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
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dss+ Named One of Switzerland's 'Best Managed Companies' for Third Consecutive Year

Third consecutive recognition underscores the ability of dss+ to combine growth, purpose and performance

GENEVA, Switzerland, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dss+ has been named one of Switzerland's 'Best Managed Companies' for the third consecutive year, an achievement that places the firm among a select group of privately held companies recognised for excellence in management and business performance.

Switzerland's Best Managed Companies programme recognises outstanding private companies that demonstrate excellence in strategy, innovation, governance, culture and financial performance. The programme is supported by EFG Private Banking, SIX Group, Zurich Chamber of Commerce and WillisHenry.

"Winning once is an achievement. Being recognised three years in a row reflects the consistency of our people, the strength of our culture and the trust our clients place in us every day," says Davide Vassallo, CEO of dss+.

"Behind this recognition are more than 2,000 dss+ employees working alongside clients across 41 countries. I am immensely proud of the dedication, expertise and passion they bring to their work every day. Their commitment to delivering meaningful, measurable impact for our clients is what makes achievements like this possible," continues Vassallo.

About Switzerland's Best Managed Companies

Switzerland's Best Managed Companies programme is an awards programme recognising privately held companies for their organisational success and achievement. The programme provides a distinct framework for management teams to challenge themselves and benchmark against some of the best private companies in the world. The Best Managed Companies programme was established in 1993 in Canada and has become the most significant business award of its kind. The programme is active in 40+ countries across the Americas, Europe and Australasia. For more information on the awards programme, visit the Switzerland Best Managed Companies website www.bestmanagedcompanies.ch

About dss+

dss+ is the operational transformation partner for complex and high-hazard industries. We help organisations achieve breakthroughs in safety, performance and sustainability that drive lasting success.

Combining deep technical expertise and decades of hands-on experience with cutting-edge methodologies and data-driven insights, we empower teams to shift mindsets, shape cultures and build the capabilities needed at every level.

Additional information is available at https://bit.ly/dssplus-bmc3

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823874/6017678/dss_logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dss-named-one-of-switzerlands-best-managed-companies-for-third-consecutive-year-302813527.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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